The César Vallejo University of Peru announced on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation after the complaint from a television program that President Pedro Castillo and his wife had plagiarized 54% of his master’s thesis.

“Given the facts reported in the media regarding the master’s thesis of Messrs. José Pedro Castillo Terrones and Lilia Ulcida Paredes Navarro, the University Council of the Cesar Vallejo Universityin its ordinary session on May 2, 2022, agreed to appoint a commission to evaluate the aforementioned research work,” the private institution said in a statement.

On Sunday, the ‘Panorama’ program of the ‘Panamericana’ channel stated that the thesis with which Castillo and his wife, both rural teachers, obtained a Master’s degree in Education, with a mention in Educational Psychology, it had been analyzed with special software and was found to have “a plagiarism level of 54%”.

The theoretical framework consists of 26 pages and the 26 were copied

“54% of the text was copied from other authors without any mention of the source, the plagiarism is obvious and gross,” said the host of the program.

The thesis presented in 2011, of 121 pages, is entitled “Gender equity and significant learning in the area of ​​social personnel in the students of the IV cycle of the educational institution No. 10465 Puña, Tacabamba, Chota”, zone of the region northern Cajamarca where the presidential couple lived.

“The theoretical framework consists of 26 pages and all 26 were copied,” according to the program.

The Peruvian government has not commented on the denunciation of the television program.

The leftist president, 52 years old and in power for nine months, faces fierce opposition from leaders of the radical right, who have promoted two motions of “presidential vacancy” (impeachment) against him.

“Vacancy” motions have become customary in Peru and caused the fall of presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (right) in 2018 and Martín Vízcarra (center) in 2020, which keeps the country mired in instability.

