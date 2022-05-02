The President of the Republic of Peru, Pedro Castillo, would have plagiarized 54% of the thesis he carried out with his wife, the first lady Lilia Paredes, to obtain the academic degree of Masteraccording to the ‘Panorama’ program, which submitted said research work to Turnitin software.

(You might be interested in: How does Peru receive the constituent proposed by President Castillo?)

The Sunday newspaper pointed out that it is about the 121-page thesis entitled ‘Gender equity and significant learning in the area of ​​social personnel in the students of the IV cycle of the educational institution No. 10465 Puña – Tacabamba – Chota’, with which The head of state and his spouse obtained their master’s degree in Educational Psychology at the César Vallejo University.

(You might be interested in: Pedro Castillo’s indecision aggravates the crisis in Peru)

In this sense, it was specified that the document has a theoretical framework of 26 pages and all of them were copied in their entirety from national and foreign authors without citing them.

The president of Peru, the leftist Pedro Castillo. See also Peru declares environmental emergency after oil spill

However, the ‘Panorama’ report indicated that, in addition to allegedly having plagiarized more than half of his theses, Castillo Terrones and Paredes Navarro would also have committed academic fraud by validating the workshops and questionnaires that both used for their research.

To do this, the presidential couple needed three professionals to give them the go-ahead to use these research instruments. Two of them were Jhon Hualcas Reyes and Andrea Jesús Solís Díaz, of whom there is no record in Reniec.

The third person in question is Erick Carlo Figueroa Coronado, who does exist and his DNI matches his name and signature. He turned out to be the thesis jury for the work carried out by Pedro Castillo and Lilia Paredes.

The ‘Panorama’ journalists contacted Figueroa Coronado, who corroborated that he was indeed a member of the jury that evaluated the support of the thesis of Pedro Castillo and his wife.

“I was a member of the evaluating jury, fulfilling the function of a member (…) he supported, he did research work with his wife. They did group work and it had to do with gender equity,” he said.

THE TRADE (GDA)

More world news:

-‘Hitler had Jewish blood’: Russian statement causes controversy in Israel

-Ukraine and Russia: what the prolongation of the war could cost

-Vladimir Putin: what is known about his possible health problems