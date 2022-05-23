The Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, changed the Ministers of the Interior and Mines by surprise on Sunday as part of a reform of his cabinet which also included the renewal of the holders of Transport and Agrarian Development and Irrigation.

The constant rumors and unofficial announcements about a recomposition of the Cabinet materialized last Sunday in a partial way with the changes of four ministers.

Two of them, Carlos Palacios (Energy and Mines) and Alfonso Chávarry (Interior), were in the sights of Congress to be censored. Against Palacios there was already a motion of censure in Parliament. In the case of Chávarry, signatures were collected in search of the same mechanism.

The Alliance for Progress (APP) bench lamented that the Cabinet was not fully renewed. Guido Bellido, former president of the Council of Ministers and congressman from Peru Libre, also expressed his disagreement with the ministerial changes.

“President, it is a serious mistake to leave aside the people who elected you, this has generated a political cost and the population will take it into account and keep it in mind,” he commented on Twitter.

In this regard, the general secretary of the governing party, Vladimir Cerrón, assured that the changes were not consulted with his group or with the ruling party.

Legislator Carlos Anderson (not grouped) affirmed that he has no expectations regarding the new appointments and questioned the permanence of Prime Minister Aníbal Torres, who is subject to various questions.

Who are the new ministers?

The Executive replaced the head of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry, by the official Dimitri Senmache Artolaand to Minister of Energy and Mines, Carlos Palacios, by the lawyer Alessandra Herrera Jara.

Juan Barranzuela Quiroga, former general manager of the Regional Government of Tumbes, took over as Minister of Transport and Communications to replace Nicolás Bustamante.

Meanwhile, the Andean parliamentarian for Peru Libre, Javier Arce Alvarado, was appointed Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation. Arce succeeds Óscar Zea, who will resume his duties as congressman.

New Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation of Peru, Javier Fernando Arce Alvarado Photo: Presidency of Peru / EFE

Arce Alvarado was a member of Peru Libre until last February, according to the Registry of Political Organizations (ROP) of the National Elections Jury (JNE).

According to the resume he presented to the JNE, Arce Alvarado, a business administrator with technical studies, has no experience in the sector he will lead.

It will have to face the shortage of fertilizers and the possibility of going through a global food crisis.

Meanwhile, Senmache, the new head of the Interior, was head of the advisory cabinet of that portfolio when it was led by Avelino Guillén.

The minister assumes the position in a context in which citizen insecurity is considered the second most important problem in the country, only behind corruption, according to a survey by El Comercio-Ipsos on May 13.

Alessandra Herrera returns as Minister of Energy and Mines, a role she held for just a week last February with the Cabinet headed by Héctor Valer.

Herrera becomes the fourth female minister in the Cabinet, which is still far from gender parity.

The new Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Barranzuela Quiroa, after being sworn in in Peru. Photo: Presidency of Peru / EFE

On the other hand, Juan Barranzuela assumes command of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, in the midst of a tax investigation of former officials of that portfolio for the alleged existence of a criminal network that would have handled the tenders irregularly.

The case would involve President Pedro Castillo.

Barranzuela assured that the president has given him a free hand to make the changes he deems necessary.

“There is no need to be a magician to know what state almost all sectors are in. […] I’m not going to do a witch hunt, but the restructuring will have to happen”, he expressed in dialogue with the press in the vicinity of the Government Palace.

The Minister of Labor, Betssy Chávez, remains in office despite the motion of censure filed against her last week.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and El Comercio, Peru (GDA)

