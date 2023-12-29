A Peruvian supreme judge authorized the lifting the banking secrecy of former president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) and two of its ministers in an investigation that is being followed for alleged corruption, local media reported this Friday.

The measure was “consented” by the magistrate Juan Carlos Checkleyof the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, and includes Castillo and the former ministers Juan Silva and Geiner Alvaradoaccording to the resolution published by the RPP station.

Silva remains a fugitive from Justice, while Castillo and Alvarado are serving 36 months of preventive detention in the investigation being followed for alleged irregularities in the works of the Tarata II Bridgein the Amazonian department of San Martín, and in other alleged cases of corruption related to the oil company Petroperú and the Ministry of Housing.

The three are being investigated for the alleged commission of the crimes of criminal organization, collusion and influence peddling.

Checkley adopted the measure after the deadline established by the Criminal Procedure Code to appeal the decision made by his office on November 10 expired “without the parties having filed any appeal.”

“This procedural conduct denotes its agreement with what was resolved, so it is appropriate to declare the resolution in question approved.”he specified in his resolution.

In that sense, the judge ordered that the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and Pension Fund Administration lift the banking secrecy of those involved and send all the information requested by the Prosecutor's Office in the period between April 12, 2021 and April 31. December 2022.

The information includes the status of savings deposits, checking accounts, term accounts and compensation for time of service (CTS), as well as any form of savings and investment and transaction amounts charged or paid.

Also, transfers and remittances of local funds, transfers abroad, request for letters of guarantee and processing, and the financial support of these by any means.

On November 16, Judge Checkley also declared founded, in part, the Prosecutor's request to lift the secrecy of Castillo's communications in this case and ordered that telephone companies must report calls and text messages generated by Castillo from April 12, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

Castillo assumed the Presidency of Peru on July 28, 2021 and held office until December 7, 2022, when he was dismissed by Congress following his failed self-coup.

Since then, he has been serving an 18-month preventive detention order, while he is investigated for the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy, as well as another 36 months of preventive detention in the investigation for allegedly having led a corrupt network in the Executive.

