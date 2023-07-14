Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo assured this Thursday that he was a victim of “a plot” for which he has been arrestedby intervening virtually, from the jail where he is serving 18 months in preventive detention for his failed self-coup, in a judicial hearing in which a protection of rights (amparo) presented by his defense was analyzed.

“I am convinced that the Prosecutor’s Office is a true effective collaborator of this Congress and the de facto government. There has been a whole plan, a plot,” said the president, before adding that he is not detained, but kidnapped in the prison of Barbadillo.

Immediately afterwards, Judge Juan Carlos Checkley reminded him that He is being held under a preventive detention order that has been ratified by the Justice and that the audience this Thursday was intended to “listen to him and attend to the requirements.”

The former president (2021-2022), as he has done on other occasions, maintained that his government was the first in the country’s history that refused to submit “to the interests of certain power groups” and “did not give the press what the press asked of him”, although he did not detail what that claim from the media consisted of.

He also considered that their right to defense is not being respected in a pertinent manner.

Castillo was arrested on December 7, after his failed self-coup attempt.

The President of Peru, Dina Boluarte.

That day, he announced in a message to the nation that he was going to close Congress, intervene in all the institutions of the justice system, and create an emergency executive that was going to govern by decree.

After his message, which was rejected by all of Peru’s institutions and described mostly as a coup, Congress dismissed him and the until then Vice President Dina Boluarte -elected at the polls in the formula headed by Castillo as president-, was appointed head of state by constitutional succession.

After the end of the hearing, Judge Checkley assured that he will issue a decision “within the law”.

EFE