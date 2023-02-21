Pedro Castillo asks the IACHR for his freedom and reinstatement as president of Peru

The former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to order the Peruvian State his “immediate release” and reinstatement as president of the Andean country, his former Defense Minister Walter Ayala reported on Tuesday.

“Given the unjustified delay of the Judiciary, in resolving amparo, Pedro Castillo asks the IACHR for his reinstatement as Constitutional President of Peru and his immediate freedom. In the next few days there will be news,” Ayala wrote on his Twitter account, who, according to various local media, assumed Castillo’s legal defense.

The former president, who won the 2021 presidential elections, is serving 18 months in preventive detention, while the Public Ministry investigates him for the alleged commission of the crime of rebellion after his failed self-coup on December 7.

EFE

