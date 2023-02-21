Pedro Castillo asks the IACHR for his freedom and reinstatement as president of Peru

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Former President of Peru, Pedro Castillo
Former President of Peru, Pedro Castillo
Castillo is being investigated for the crime of rebellion after his failed self-coup on December 7.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to order the Peruvian State his “immediate release” and reinstatement as president of the Andean country, his former Defense Minister Walter Ayala reported on Tuesday.
(Also read: Harsh criticism of Andrés Manuel López Obrador for silence against Nicaragua).
“Given the unjustified delay of the Judiciary, in resolving amparo, Pedro Castillo asks the IACHR for his reinstatement as Constitutional President of Peru and his immediate freedom. In the next few days there will be news,” Ayala wrote on his Twitter account, who, according to various local media, assumed Castillo’s legal defense.
The former president, who won the 2021 presidential elections, is serving 18 months in preventive detention, while the Public Ministry investigates him for the alleged commission of the crime of rebellion after his failed self-coup on December 7.
EFE
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pedro #Castillo #asks #IACHR #freedom #reinstatement #president #Peru
Leave a Reply