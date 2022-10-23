Pedro Castillo, the union teacher who came to the Palace, does not govern, he survives. Unlike other presidents of Peru, who had a period of truce in their first year, Castillo lives in constant confrontation with the other powers of the state. The National Prosecutor has constitutionally denounced him before Congress for crimes of corruption. Once again in check, Castillo appealed to his old hat, and pulled out a rabbit that has bristled his opponents: he turned to the Organization of American States (OAS) for protection.

The trade unionist who defeated Keiko Fujimori denounced that a coup is being orchestrated against him, and has asked the OAS to activate the Inter-American Democratic Charter, an international treaty that defends the institutional and political stability of member countries. In the midst of an extraordinary day, last Thursday the OAS decided to accept Castillo’s request. Which means sending a high-level delegation to Peru to analyze the political situation and check in situ if there is indeed a plot that threatens democracy.

These days a parliamentary group is collecting signatures to promote the third vacancy motion —removal— against Castillo. A constitutional mechanism that in the past removed former presidents Alberto Fujimori and Martín Vizcarra. The first attempt occurred at the end of 2021, when Castillo had not even been in government for half a year, for allegedly having influenced the appointment of the high command of the Armed Forces and police. The second, in March 2022 after his clandestine meetings with businessmen who later won tenders with the State were revealed. Now, after six tax investigations that point to him as the head of a mafia entrenched from the Palace, his departure is intended under three paths conferred by the Peruvian Constitution: constitutional complaint, constitutional vacancy and suspension.

In an action that provoked the debate of the jurists, the Nation’s prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, denounced Castillo despite the fact that the Political Constitution of Peru in its article 117, does not include crimes of corruption as grounds for dismissing a president in office. duties of his office. Even so, her complaint was accepted by Congress and is being evaluated by the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations. A process that could still be resolved in the first months of next year.

“The prosecutor has concluded that there are 190 indications of criminal acts in the exercise of the function of the president, but there is a fence: article 117. That is why she has suggested to Congress that it would be appropriate to apply the Principle of Conventionality, not applying that article 117, and superimposing in its defect the Convention on the Fight against Corruption that Peru signed in 2003 with the United Nations Organization”, explains the constitutionalist Víctor García Toma.

This discussion about article 117 has generated a paradox: those who are in favor of the total change of the Constitution, are those who rely on it to defend the investiture of the president. And vice versa: those who maintain that the Magna Carta should not be reformed, these days claim that said article is a shield in favor of impunity.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The former Minister of Justice, Ana Neyra, is concerned that the Constitution will be violated by not applying Article 117, since it would set a bad precedent for future leaders. “Eventually what we are doing is weakening the presidential institution, today occupied by someone that many suddenly do not like, but tomorrow perhaps occupied by another person who will have a high probability that these circumstances will repeat themselves. The last presidents of Peru have come to power with parliamentary minorities or weak majorities. We cannot again generate an imbalance between the Executive and the Legislative”.

The other way to remove Castillo from his position is the aforementioned vacancy due to permanent moral incapacity. A legal move that, unlike the constitutional accusation, can be resolved quickly in the plenary session of Congress. The detail is that two thirds of the votes of the total number of parliamentarians (130) are needed to be approved. And it is not a minor detail: as in the two attempts in the past, the opposition has so far not been able to gather the 87 votes they need. “There is a sector of Congress that has been cornered by prebends and gifts from the Executive Power. Obviously they are ‘moles’ that prevent reaching 87 votes. Consciences have been bought to change the course of a vote by conviction”, argues Víctor García Toma. According to the prosecutor’s thesis, one of the arms of the alleged criminal organization of Pedro Castillo is a group of congressmen from the Popular Action party nicknamed ‘The Children’. According to an effective collaborator, they call them that because “they obey everything the president says.”

For the political scientist Eduardo Dargent, the constitutional vacancy is losing strength because there is a large faction of parliamentarians who want to conclude their congressional term and removing Castillo would only make the institutional framework even more precarious. “I still think that there is more stability than collapse. There is a pragmatism in Congress that makes it difficult for the Government to fall due to vacancy”, he indicates and immediately adds: “although (Castillo) for now may have a certain security mesh and control of the situation, everything is very precarious. His big problem is that he has a hard time articulating his defense, building a credible narrative. If one realizes there is never a substantive defense of the issues that are accused.”

In effect, Castillo, instead of responding solidly and emphatically to each of the accusations against him, exculpates himself by alleging that he is the victim of political persecution by the Public Ministry and Congress. In line with this, the lawyer Raúl Noblecilla, former adviser to Peru Libre, the party that brought Castillo to power, assures that “there is a sinister plan for a coup d’état that has control of the press and the justice administration apparatus. to defeat the adversary.” Noblecilla remarks: “society has the right to be investigated, but all this must also be clear. The enemies of democracy intend to establish a dictatorship”.

Can it be said that the President of the Republic uses victimization as his main defense strategy? Dargent explains it this way: “Castillo takes advantage of the sector that supported him, as well as his humble background to build an idea that there is revenge (in the opposition) and there is some of that, but his problems are real.” In this sense, the political scientist Katherine Zegarra points out that “victimization of him is successful because he has a clumsy opposition and thirty state institutions that are delegitimized.” An opposition that, in a certain way, still does not recognize Castillo’s victory in the 2021 elections and that, curiously, went to the OAS headquarters in the United States to denounce the alleged electoral fraud.

Proof of this is the statement issued by San Isidro, one of the most affluent districts of Lima, which has described the president as ungrateful person Recently. Zegarra also stresses that one of the false steps of the opposing side is to resort to disqualifications of a racist and classist nature due to the origin of Castillo, who was born in Cajamarca, a region of the Peruvian highlands, distant from Lima, the capital. “In general, he is a leader who exhibits many elements to be criticized, especially for his alleged links with corruption. But on many occasions the criticism has been laden with racism, generating rejection by the citizenry.”

The third path of Congress for the dismissal of Pedro Castillo is suspension, a measure that has a shortcoming: its regulation needs to be approved. Currently, the Constitution Commission chaired by Fuerza Popular – the group led by Keiko Fujimori, Castillo’s main adversary – has been discussing a bill in this regard. It would also take until the summer of 2023 to be resolved, since it has an addition: the Executive Branch has the power to observe it and thus delay its approval.

The investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office maintain that the president’s alleged criminal network involves a large part of his family —from his wife, Lilia Paredes, to his sister-in-law and his nephews—, as well as ministers of State and an intimate circle of advisers who have been baptized as “cabinet in the shadows”. Some of them are fugitives such as Juan Silva, former Minister of Transport and Communications; Fray Vásquez Castillo, his nephew; and Alejandro Sánchez, owner of the house where Castillo unofficially met with businessmen and politicians. “It is very difficult to have a clear perception in this tangled context. Castillo could last until 2026, but he does not have the capacity to seek consensus either. If, in addition to all the problems of the political class, people have less to eat the next day, or a miracle occurs, or this situation will be absolutely unmanageable,” says Eloy Espinosa-Saldaña, a former magistrate of the Constitutional Court.

The future recommendations of the OAS, whose high-level delegation still does not have a defined date to visit Peru, could fall on deaf ears for Pedro Castillo’s aspirations. “For now, the president is seeking to show himself to the world as a politically persecuted person. But the truth is that beyond the fact that the OAS will delegate a group to observe the reality of the country, they will not necessarily act in favor of the government, no matter how much some believe it,” says political scientist José Alejandro Godoy. To wait standing still and with eyes wide open for the next chapter of this presidential swing.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.