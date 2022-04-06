The president of Peru, the leftist Pedro Castilloannounced this Tuesday afternoon the early end of the curfew diurnal that he had decreed in lime and the neighboring port of Callao to contain protests.

“From the moment we are going to leave this immobility without effect [toque de queda]. It is up to the Peruvian people to call for calm,” said Castillo, sitting next to the president of Congress, the opposition María del Carmen Alva.

Castle received criticism of many of the country’s politicians, including several of his closest allies, while thousands of citizens challenged his authority with a protest in the streets of the capital.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the Congressseven hours before the planned end of the measure, and by surprise, in the same way that it communicated on Monday, around midnight, the state of emergency and the curfew in the provinces of Lima and Callao.

The order, which affected some 11 million Peruvians for more than fifteen hours and caused an estimated economic loss of 270 million dollars, according to the employer’s association, stunned thousands of citizens who, as the day progressed, went from bewilderment to indignation.

Thousands of Peruvians defied this Tuesday the curfew ordered by President Pedro Castillo.

The end of the curfew was greeted with cheers by hundreds of protesters gathered near the congress building and in other parts of Lima, saying they had shaken hands with the president, AFP journalists observed.

“President Castillo announces that the tenure is lifted. The people did it!” Alva tweeted.

Some protesters clashed with police near Congress, leaving some 25 officers injured, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. In addition, some demonstrators “caused damage to the premises of the Public Ministry, the Judiciary, and commercial establishments in downtown Lima,” he added.

At the Palace of Justice, protesters stole computers and other equipment, according to police. During the day, military and police patrols guarded the half-empty streets of Lima, enforcing the daytime curfew decreed by

Castillo to contain protests over price hikes.

The measures that are taken, like those that were taken yesterday, are not to go against the people, but to protect the lives of our compatriots

The exceptional measure, which was to last until midnight on Tuesday, was repudiated by broad sectors of the population, including leftist leaders.

“The measures that are taken, like the ones that were taken yesterday [lunes]they are not to go against the people, but to protect the lives of our compatriots”, expressed

Castillo, who faced the first protest in the eight months of his mandate.

Shops were closed, classes suspended and public transport almost absent in the capital and the neighboring port of Callao, where 10 million people live, almost a third of the Peruvian population.

“There was information from a confidential source that acts of vandalism were going to take place today. That is the reason why we have taken this measure,” Defense Minister José Gavidia said to justify the curfew.

With signs “Castle out” and banging saucepans, opposition protesters gathered near Congress, in the central Plaza San Martín and other points.

“We are marching against Castillo’s measures. The people without work, with a curfew, we are fed up. Now this man must go home,” Nelson del Carpio, a middle-aged man carrying a flag, told AFP. Peruvian.

Demonstrations outside the headquarters of the Supreme Court, in Lima (Peru).

The police and the military did not prevent the protest marches, but initially limited themselves to blocking the accesses that lead to the Congress headquarters.

The curfew was also not respected in the morning by many people from Lima, who went to their workplaces. The biggest problem was the lack of public transportation. Some tourists had difficulty buying food in the city, as all restaurants and supermarkets remained closed.

At night, some bars opened in the tourist district of Miraflores, but most of the places in the city remained closed all day.

Interprovincial bus services were suspended, but domestic and international flights operated normally at Jorge Chávez airport. In other cities, protests were registered and blockades were maintained on some routes.

“Lack of direction”

The curfew announcement came a week after Castillo, a 52-year-old rural teacher, was saved from removal by Congress, where radical opponents accuse him of “lack of direction” and allow the corruption in your enviroment.

It also coincided with the 30th anniversary of the self-coup perpetrated by the now imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimorion April 5, 1992.

Disapproval of Castillo reaches 66%, according to a March Ipsos poll.

