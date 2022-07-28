The Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, is experiencing his worst moment after completing a year in office. Since the end of May, the proceedings of the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged corruption multiply the indications that the president’s environment – both officials and relatives – took economic advantage of the State. However, the cabinet of ministers has concentrated on defending him in the face of each new revelation. In the midst of this climate, also rarefied by dozens of dismissals, the promises of change in favor of the most vulnerable sectors with which the rural teacher arrived at the Government Palace have been left aside.

The former teacher union leader went astray, according to former ministers and an analyst consulted by EL PAÍS, due to attacks by Congress and by falling into the same corruption as other presidents and authorities of regional and local governments. Almost all of those who have been presidents in Peru since 1990 are imprisoned, prosecuted, under house arrest or in extradition proceedings. One, Alan García, committed suicide in 2019 to avoid a prosecutor’s investigation for bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Castillo took office on July 28 of last year after winning in the second round, with a difference of just over 44,000 votes, the conservative Keiko Fujimori, investigated for money laundering and obstruction of justice. Despite the fact that the elections were transparent and in accordance with the law, the opponents denounced fraud and spent more than 50,000 dollars in investigating alleged irregularities in Congress that did not occur and therefore could not be proven. The opponents have debated between November and March two motions to remove the president from office, through the figure of the “vacancy due to permanent moral incapacity”, but they did not reach the required 87 votes. In addition, they have questioned and launched motions of censure against several ministers, sometimes without arguments, with the aim of generating greater instability in the Executive and continuing to accumulate votes for the “vacancy.” In this context, the former teacher ceded spaces in his cabinet to figures outside the party that brought him to power, Peru Libre, to add votes to defend him in Parliament.

To this have been added new accusations. On Saturday, after almost four months on the run, Bruno Pacheco – Castillo’s former right-hand man when he assumed power, as secretary general of the presidency – turned himself in to the provincial prosecutor Marita Barreto and the intelligence police investigating Castillo and his entourage . The press has reported that Pacheco has delivered, for example, a paper with annotations from the president with the names of the police officers who were to be promoted in exchange for an alleged payment of thousands of dollars.

Former Supreme Prosecutor Avelino Guillén, who was Minister of the Interior between November and February, recalls that he alerted the president to rumors that National Police agents were paying bribes to be placed in new assignments. “The human resources area of ​​the Police approved approximately 1,400 placement changes, when annually in previous years they did not exceed 200,” Guillén tells EL PAÍS, who as a lawyer managed to sentence Alberto to 25 years in prison in 2009. Fujimori.

A cabinet without a north

“The government has no direction, it goes from lurch to lurch: there is no public policy orientation,” explains economist and university professor Pedro Francke, who was part of Castillo’s first cabinet between the end of July and February, when the president he maintained an apparent alliance with the progressive left that supported him in the second round campaign. From the beginning of his administration, Francke generated confidence in the businessmen who feared that Castillo was a “communist” or “chavista”, as advertised by the advertising signs of the rivals in the electoral campaign. For the former Minister of Economy, one of the deepest problems this year has been the “serious contradiction” between the Executive and Congress, which has caused “an ungovernable situation.” ”Clumsily, the president tried to make a coalition that would ensure him continue in power when trying to group [a sectores con intereses tan dispares] it is impossible”, describes Francke.

The economist also refers that since the prosecutors are surrounding Castillo and his relatives – his sister-in-law and his wife are also under investigation – another problem has arisen: the cabinet’s priority has become the defense of the president or responding to pressure or emergencies.

“It is normal for a prime minister to support the president politically, but not to defend him from accusations in court,” adds Francke. On Monday night, when the press reported that Pacheco had surrendered to the police intelligence unit, Justice Minister Felix Chero and Prime Minister Aníbal Torres immediately went to the Palace to meet with the president. . Both officials presented a bill to Congress in June to make it a crime to disseminate classified information from criminal investigations. This occurs because most of the investigations carried out by the Public Ministry began as revelations in the Lima media.

In the balance of Castillo’s management, for the political scientist María Paula Távara it is important to remember that he did not expect to reach the Government. The rural teacher did not appear in the first-round polls, he campaigned face-to-face in almost the entire Andean country and tried to present himself as a different option from the parties whose leaders are under investigation or discredited by decades of corruption in politics. However, the founder of the political formation that invited him to be a candidate, Vladimir Cerrón, is disqualified from holding public office due to a corruption sentence.

”This is a year without direction, in which the opposition constantly besieges the Executive: sometimes without cause, sometimes with false speeches, other times as a result of errors or apparent crimes by Castillo. A group of actors who do not forgive him for having won whenever they can put their heads [le ponen el pie para que tropiece]”, adds Tavara.

According to the analyst, the facts for which the prosecution is investigating Castillo are part of a set of practices that are “in the social fabric of the country.” “The only thing that differentiates the corruption of the president and his environment from the corruption of the big parties is the volume. Castillo does not work with Odebrecht but follows the same practices of regional and local governments for awarding works and collecting quotas,” she notes. Dozens of former regional governors have been imprisoned since the last decade in Peru with sentences for corruption, and even some local and regional authorities act as political operators of mafias of illegal mining, illegal logging, land invasion and drug trafficking.

abandonment of promises

“Castillo does not have a clear horizon of what he wants: at one moment he wants to propose an agrarian reform or a new Constitution, and the next day he is only interested in surviving and saving himself from accusations of corruption,” continues Távara, an analyst and professor at the National University of San Marcos. According to the former Minister of Agriculture of Castillo’s first cabinet, Víctor Maita Frisancho, the worst mistake of the president of rural and peasant origin has been to respond to the attacks and the confrontation of Congress and “stop serving the population and break promises.” of campaign”.

“The big projects and megaprojects stopped being carried out: the Government should have continued working with the population with facts and works. That is not possibly shown in this first year of management,” says Maita, a law graduate, Quechua rancher and former president of the National Agrarian Confederation, the most important union in family farming, which supplies 70% of the family basket in Peru.

some achievements

Former Minister Francke points out that, overall, the country’s good reputation in macroeconomic terms has been maintained due to the fiscal stability policy, despite the fact that inflation has skyrocketed in the world. “I have also seen the comparison of vaccination against covid-19 and we have better indicators than the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States, in addition to good control of the fourth wave in these weeks,” he adds. Maita was confident that his management would make it possible to carry out a second agrarian reform -which consists of the industrialization and technification of agriculture and the guarantee of water security for that sector- but he managed to establish at least the institutional foundations.

”The cabinet for agrarian and rural development has been set up, headed by the president, and the national council for agrarian and rural development, in which all the unions and agrarian organizations participate. So, these issues have become a public policy of the government along with food security and rural development,” says Maita, who was in the cabinet for the first six months and was replaced like other ministers who did not return votes to Castle in Congress. The former Minister of Agriculture also highlights as an achievement the increase in teachers’ salaries -with a maximum amount of one tax unit- and the maintenance of macroeconomic stability.

In a press conference with foreign media correspondents, Economy Minister Óscar Graham commented that Peru ranks third with the highest percentage (88.5%) of those vaccinated with at least one dose in Latin America, after Chile ( 93.8%) and Argentina (90.3%). Control of the pandemic has been important for the recovery of economic activities, and between January and April of this year the GDP grew by 3.8%. The year 2021 closed with a 13.5% annual variation in GDP, after the 11% drop in 2020 due to the quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic.

The four folders of the Prosecutor’s Office

Castillo’s permanence in the Government Palace does not depend, ultimately, on him due to the fiscal investigations for the alleged crimes committed in office or the growing public opinion that awaits early general elections.

In January, Attorney General Zoraida Ávalos opened an investigation against the president for influence peddling and collusion in military promotions and another for his alleged intervention so that the state-owned Petro Perú chose a certain company in a purchase of biodiesel for 74 million pesos. Dollars. The magistrate left the proceedings pending so that they could begin when the president left office, because the Constitution states that the acting head of state can only be charged for four specific cases, different from these. But the new attorney general who began her administration at the beginning of the month, Patricia Benavides, has reopened said investigations.

In addition, at the end of May, his predecessor, Pablo Sánchez, began to actively investigate the president due to the seriousness of other events and the possibility that the evidence would disappear if he waited until the end of the presidential term. Castillo, the former secretary general of the Government Palace, two nephews of the president, and the former Minister of Transport, Juan Silva, are being investigated for criminal organization, influence peddling and aggravated collusion in the bidding for a million-dollar public work in the Amazon: the case, called Tarata Bridge. Of those involved, a nephew and former Minister Silva remain at large.

As a consequence of the Puente Tarata case, prosecutor Benavides last week opened the fourth investigation of the president, for cover-up, when the then Minister of the Interior Mariano Gonzales was removed from office as a result of having created a special team of intelligence police – at the request of prosecutor Barreto, who is investigating the president and his circle.

One of the most frequent criticisms of the Peruvian president has been the number of ministers he has placed, as part of juggling to respond to the opposition or to defend himself from the investigations that corner him. For example, there have been seven interior ministers in one year. Instability remains in the Executive, waiting for the next battles with Congress and a citizenry fed up with corruption in politics.

