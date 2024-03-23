Pedro Capó, the singer who rose to world fame with the hit 'Calma', has just released a new song, titled 'Existo'. In exclusive interview with The Republicthe Puerto Rican performer affirms that he does not pursue success and only wants his songs “connect with the hearts of the people.” The interpreter of 'Tutu', a song in collaboration with Camilo, expressed his desire to work with Gian Marco and hold a concert for Peruvian fans. In addition, he referred to the success of the song he made with Farruko and what it meant to him: “I am super grateful and I always will be,” he added.

The song 'I exist' It is a collaboration with the Mexican singer Carin Leon. The creation of this song arose in the Latin Music Week of Billboard in Miami, where Pedro Capó was at 'Making The Hit LIVE'. The single was just released on March 15 and is part of his upcoming album, which will be released this year.

YOU CAN SEE: Corazón Serrano surprises with a new hit: Susana Alvarado and Grupo BerEn join their voices

— 'Existo' with Carin León is the song that has just been released. What is the message you wanted to give with this topic?

— Existo speaks precisely about the possibilities, probabilities of existing and having the opportunity to experience life, it is a miracle in itself. So, coming back to that, a reminder that by simply existing we are successful. We have a new day, each day to choose who we are and how to achieve our dreams and, definitely, they are possible with the dedication, enthusiasm and passion that it requires. In this world of so much comparison. Remember that the simple fact of being makes us miraculous and powerful beings in the face of all adversity.

The topic was born in a Latin Billboard panel, where Carin and I were invited to talk about how to write a hit, to teach the public how to write a hit and from there everything was born. We wrote about 70% of the song there, playing with the guitar, and it seemed like the right move to go finish it and document this beautiful message.

Pedro Capó and Carin León. Photo: Instagram/pedrocapo

— Since you mention success. You have several hits, such as 'Calma', 'Tutu' and 'La Fiesta'. Do you think it is a pressure to have to repeat success after success?

— Well, less and less every day, to be honest with you. Of course, I always have the illusion that my songs travel high and far, that they connect with people's hearts., but if I learned something from the whole 'Calma' process – for which I am extremely grateful and always will be, I loved what I experienced, what I continue to live from that success – is that if there is something to pursue, it is to pursue honesty with which I wrote 'Calma', the honesty and enjoyment with which I wrote 'La Fiesta', being honest with that creative process and, from there, there will always come beautiful possibilities of success and connection with people, when we speak from our authenticity. So it's something that I pursue less and less every day. Trying to be conscious of something is not pursuing it. I think that a little clouds the truth that a song can have.

— Regarding the song that will always catapult you, which is 'Tutu' with Camilo, how do you remember this collaboration that won an award for 'Best Song' at the 2020 Grammys?

— Very nice, Camilo, another special artist. I remember being… I came from a trip from Spain with the whole 'Calma' wave and we had something to do on a cruise, I think it was a cruise for a television show, I don't know what it was. I was taking a nap in the room, in the cabin, while we had to do the show and Camilo called me. He's like, “Hey, I have this song that I'd love for you to put your spin on and be a part of.” When I heard the song, I knew there was something special.

Not only the version that we did with Camilo and I, which was beautiful, but also having the opportunity to work with Shakira, go to Spain, play it together in the Davis Cup. A very very beautiful moment, a song that still vibrates hard, that is part of the shows and that I love.

YOU CAN SEE: Royal Blood announces concert in Lima: why did they want to return to Peru and what do their fans teach them?

— Are your future plans including the possibility of collaborating with a Peruvian artist? Who would it be?

— I greatly admire maestro Gian Marco, I have always been interested in the idea of ​​working on something together. We have spoken to him and I hope that is the case. The truth is, he is a special guy.

— About the tour you have scheduled. You will visit Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, will it include Peru?

— We will be announcing dates. I have had the dream, for many years, of being in Peru in a concert capacity, as a musician. I have been, on several occasions, in my personal capacity and I love it, it fascinates me. I have great friends there and I would love to (introduce myself) soon, and that will be the case. So, (stay) attentive.

— You have been in music for more than 20 years, what has been your strength to remain relevant in the industry?

— Honesty and resilience. I work hard for mine, because I am passionate about it, because I love it. Work from an honest, genuine and transparent place. I believe that there will always be room for our stories, when we speak from the heart. And when we work hard for it, the results become visible. I would say that. Hard work and honesty at the time of creativity.

— Tell us what surprises are coming on your next album?

— Very nice things are coming. For me, it is the best project of my life. I feel in my best stage as a composer, as a performer. We went to make this album in Nashville, Tennessee, between Nashville and Puerto Rico. I was in search of new melodic and harmonic sounds, and going through a special moment in my personal life. So, it's a nice catharsis disco. If the neta's album was a little more self-absorbed and more introspective, this one is a little more flourishing, with a fresh sound. And although there is melancholy, because it is part of life, joy and hope stand out within the album. And I'm very excited. We will be presenting it in the fall.

#Pedro #Capó #desire #record #Gian #Marco #truth #hit #39Calma39 #Farruko