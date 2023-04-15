Historic day this Saturday in Blanca on the occasion of the awarding of the medal to the painter Pedro Cano, one of the most illustrious residents of this town in the Ricote Valley. The City Council, in a session on March 9, unanimously approved the four political groups to award the Gold Medal, the highest institutional distinction, to Pedro Cano “for his enormous talent and his tireless work.”

The event, presented and conducted by Encarna Talavera, brought together two hundred people, including the president of the Legal Council of the Region of Murcia, Antonio Gómez Fayren; the former government delegate, Rafael González Tovar; the popular deputy Jesús Cano, and the mayor of La Unión, Pedro López, as well as the municipal Corporation and the brother of the painter, Jesús Cano.

The mayor of Blanca, Pedro Luis Molina, was in charge of delivering the Medal to Pedro Cano. “It is an honor for me, because we all understand your merits, and this medal does justice to your career and passion, because you have enriched us all with your immense talent and extraordinary capacity for work, and the only word I can say to you is ‘thank you. ‘ For everything you give to Blanca, to the Region of Murcia and to the world,” said the councilor.

For his part, the international artist thanked the Municipal Corporation for its unanimity “at the time of granting me this distinction.” Pedro Cano had an emotional memory of his family, and thus recognized that “without their effort [en referencia a sus padres] and my brothers would have been nothing, because my brother Jesús drew better than me, but it seemed good to him that I continued painting”, admitted the artist, who had a heartfelt memory of his deceased brother, Pepe.

Pedro Cano recalled that when he asked his mother, “who believed in him a lot,” how much money she could give him to buy a small attic in Madrid, near Manzanares, to start his studies. “Twenty thousand dollars”, he answered me, and that’s how he began his meteoric professional career. After finishing Fine Arts, “I was fortunate to go to Rome without knowing how to speak Italian,” he said. And he ended his speech with the “hope that tomorrow I feel like going to the studio, where I feel sorry that my father didn’t go up there.”

The act of awarding the Medal to Pedro Cano was used to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Twinning of Blanca and Anguillara Sabazia, the municipality where the painter lived for many years. After some dances by the Huerta clubs La Capaza and El Ciecón, and a video about these twenty-five years, with a special role for Ángel Ríos, who received a plaque from the councilor María Luisa Candel for keeping history alive, they proceeded to sign the the ratification of the Twinning by the mayors of Blanca, Pedro Luis Molina, and of Anguilara Sabazia, Angelo Pizzigallo, in the presence of Blanca’s adoptive son, Saverio Fagiani; the former mayor of Anguillara, Paolo Bianchini, and Pedro Cano himself.

The interpretation of the hymn that the director of the Musical Group, Víctor Cano, composed for the Twinning, and some gift exchanges between both administrations put a brilliant climax to the event.