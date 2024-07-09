Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 22:13

Federal deputy Pedro Campos (PSB-PE) stated that the report of the Working Group of the Management Committee and Distribution of Revenue from the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) is ready to be submitted to the plenary of the Chamber.

The statement was made on Monday, the 8th, during a session to present the opinion on the 2nd draft regulation of tax reform. On the occasion, Campos stressed that the decision depends on the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

“What the Working Group understands is that we carried out a broad process of listening, internal debate, debate with the parties, and that this text is ready to be submitted to the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, obviously, with the process that may exist of amendments and highlights”, he said.

“Now, deciding whether it will be on the agenda this week or at another time is a decision that will be up to President Arthur Lira together with the College of Leaders,” he added.

Federal deputy Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE) highlighted that the text has “much more convergence with municipalities and states” and “worked to generate consensus”.

“Personally, I think it will be simpler,” Benevides said about the vote, compared to the content of the first project. “Since our text has a high level of convergence, I suspect that we will be able to insert it first, but the decision is up to President Arthur.”

Last week, Lira had already said that the project will only be considered after the legislative recess. However, as found out by Political Broadcastingdeputies from the GT asked Lira to bring the vote forward. So far, only the vote on the first regulatory project for the reform, which deals with the general law on the IBS and CBS, is scheduled to take place before the recess.