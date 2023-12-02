The Jury of the 1st Fundación Mediterráneo Novel Prize, convened by the Fundación Mediterráneo and the University of Murcia, decided to award the prize to the original ‘The Blue Man’, whose author is the A Coruña writer Pedro Calatrava Labandeira.

The ruling event took place at the Murcia headquarters of the Mediterráneo Foundation, in an event in which Luis Boyer, president of the Mediterráneo Foundation, participated; José Luján, rector of the University of Murcia, and Francisco Florit, president of the Jury.

Boyer stated that “literature is part of the DNA of the Mediterráneo Foundation, as demonstrated by our three literary awards, our Azorín de Monóvar House Museum, or the fact of guarding the Legacies of Azorín himself, Carlos Arniches or, among others, Gabriel I look”. “The Foundation wants to be a meeting point, reflection and growth, and a support for creativity and new talents,” he added.

A total of 933 novels from 33 different nationalities have been submitted for the Mediterranean Novel Foundation Award and the winner, Pedro Calatrava, has obtained a prize of 20,000 euros and the novel will be published with an initial circulation of 800 copies in the Pre-Textos publishing house. .

The members of the jury, formed by professor Francisco Florit, the writer Vicente Molina Foix, the academics of the RAE Soledad Puértolas and Clara Sánchez and Silvia Pratdesaba, from the Pre-Textos publishing house, highlight in the minutes of the award’s decision “that the author has been able to construct a very good novel that narrates the personal evolution of a man in middle age and who will be able to find, through various adventures and once retired, his meaning in life. “It is a novel of formation in middle age.”

The president of the Jury highlights that ‘The Blue Man’ “is an entertaining novel that reads well and, above all, what has caught our attention the most is the construction of the main character: a retiree captured by a secret society that fights with very unorthodox methods against all types of criminals. “That struggle gives meaning to his life.”

Pedro Calatrava stated by videoconference after learning of the ruling that “winning the award has been a ‘shock’.” «I introduced myself like someone who buys a lottery ticket, thinking that he is not going to win. My surprise was receiving the call and he gave me a tremendous boost that I am still trying to digest.

“I am a newcomer with my first novel,” adds the winner, although “I have always written, since I was a child. I have started countless novels, but this was the first one I have finished. At a certain moment, I realized that life is not eternal and I told myself ‘either wake up or there is no novel.’ And in the end it came out through work, work and work.

When asked by Soledad Puértolas about the creative process of the novel, Calatrava assured that “in my case, more than writing, it has been an arduous job of erasing: if I have written a hundred words I have erased five hundred and I have redone a thousand. “I have had that time and that pause that age gives you.”

The novel



The novel tells the story of a recently retired insurance agent who receives a job offer from his former boss. The task is simple: he must follow up on the policyholders who make claims against the insurance companies to discover all those who try to defraud them. However, his entire world will change in one of these assignments because he will discover, among other things, unknown facts about his family past.

Furthermore, this assignment will take him on an adventure, one that he had never thought of carrying out, and for which it turns out that he was more than prepared, even if he did not know it. The protagonist’s monotonous, lonely and uninspiring life will be radically transformed by the intervention of a series of characters, almost all of them grouped under the name of a secret society called ‘The Blue Man’. It is a society made up of women and men who fight against all types of abuse, against arrogance, against corruption, against evil in the world, although it is true that their methods are not exactly orthodox.

The winner



Born in Madrid in 1958, Calatrava moved to La Coruña in 1965, where he has resided since then. He studied Medicine, Psychology and Law. His working life has been spent in the chemical industry. In the creative section, some stories and short stories without publication or exhibition; sporadic collaborations of text and comics in blogs and publications of varied scope.

A total of 933 novels from 33 different nationalities have been submitted to the Mediterranean Novel Foundation Award, which “credits the extraordinary international status of this novel award in its first edition,” says Luis Boyer. Among the countries that contribute the most works are They find Spain (568), Argentina (148) and Mexico (41), followed by Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, Peru, USA, Cuba, France, Bolivia, Ecuador, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, Israel, Uruguay, Costa Rica , El Salvador, Guatemala, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, United Kingdom, Andorra, Austria, China, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand and Norway. It should be noted that originals have arrived from the 17 autonomous communities of Spain. Among the age ranges, the most participating have been writers between 46 and 60 years old (400 novels), those over 60 (318), while 151 They correspond to ages between 36 and 45 years.