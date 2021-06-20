Sergio Ramos has left Real Madrid. The former white captain did not accept Florentino Pérez’s renewal offer first, he demanded one more year of contract. The meringues did not yield and the negotiations broke down. Months later, as explained by the central himself at a press conference, he wanted to accept it, but from the Santiago Bernabéu offices they warned him that the offer had expired. Broken agreement and departure in a cold press conference, far from what many may think that a footballer of his stature deserves. The negotiation stretched the rope too tight and trust was broken. So he thinks Pedro Bravo, former agent of Sergio Ramos, that has been pronounced through social networks.
The agent who brought Sergio Ramos to Real Madrid when he began to emerge at Sevilla has published that “Whoever brought Sergio Ramos 16 years ago (that is, himself) would never have allowed him to leave as he has because there would never have been so much tension in the negotiations, blackmail, leaks or expiration; but dialogue and professionalism. Real Madrid is not ignored! ”. A clear criticism of how René Ramos has handled the negotiation and how the captain’s environment has changed since he left Pedro Bravo’s portfolio.
The agent is a very important figure in Sergio Ramos’ career. He was in charge of directing a spectacular televised negotiation between the soccer player, Florentino Pérez and José María Del Nido. He was behind that episode in which Ramos appeared in a completely white suit to wink at the Santiago Bernabéu and their first major contracts. Today, from a distance, he criticizes the captain’s way of acting.
