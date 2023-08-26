The Amazon covers six million square kilometers and crosses eight countries. One of them is Ecuador, which houses the Yasuní National Park, one of the areas with the greatest biodiversity on the planet. On Sunday, millions of Ecuadorians voted in a referendum to protect it from oil extraction and the voracity of economic and political interests. It is the first time that a consultation has been carried out, with a citizen initiative, in a country, Ecuador, which is experiencing an unprecedented security crisis. Reaching the commitment to leave the oil underground and shield that space that is a biosphere reserve, has not been easy: Yasunidos, the assembly organization made up of hundreds of young people for which Pedro Bermeo is the spokesperson, has been fighting for it for 10 years. It started with a group of young environmentalists in 2013, when the country’s then president, Rafael Correa, opened the door to oil exploitation in the area. During that time, says Bermeo, 32, a photographer and lawyer by profession, they have suffered harassment, threats, and a smear campaign in which they have been called “terrorists” for defending nature.

They have also faced all kinds of obstacles so that a consultation with the citizens, like the one on Sunday, did not prosper. It was a fight against the successive governments that were putting obstacles, against the bureaucracy, against the pressure of the companies and a strong campaign of disinformation. But, last Sunday, in the anticipated presidential elections in the Andean country, 58.98% of the Ecuadorians who voted did so in favor of leaving the oil reserves in the subsoil indefinitely. Bermeo, like the entire group, considers that ‘yes’ as a victory, although he stresses that it is also due to the struggle that indigenous peoples and nationalities had begun earlier.

Q. The referendum to protect the Yasuní is the first popular consultation in Ecuador that stems from a citizen proposal.

R. Yes, the previous consultations started from the president. In Yasunidos we have had to go to 10 different instances during these 10 years to get here. We have managed to carry out the popular consultation and win with more than 60% of the votes, with a massive campaign against it.

Pedro Bermeo joined the Yasuní defense when he was 22 years old and was linked to other environmental causes in Ecuador. Martin Aviles

Q. In 2014, during the government of Rafael Correa, they annulled more than 60% of the signatures they collected to carry out the consultation. Have you felt persecuted?

R. I think it was one of the hardest moments, because making a popular consultation is, in itself, very difficult. At that time, all the powers of the State, controlled by Rafael Correa, carried out a dirty campaign in the public media to confuse the public. To say that we were violent, that we were lying, that we were not telling the truth. They even went so far as to accuse us of being financed by Texaco, Chevron, one of the oil companies that has polluted the Amazon the most. They made it difficult for us to collect the signatures. In the middle of the collection process, a series of requirements were applied, such as the color of the pen, the size of the paper, the weight of the paper. And then they arbitrarily annulled more than 400,000 signatures of the 757,623 we collected. In fact, between 2013 and 2014, when the signature collection process was taking place, we found several police officers infiltrating our organizations. There were also threats and an investigation by the Intelligence Service in which they investigated us as if we were terrorists, they knew our bank movements, what we did and where we worked.

Q. Have you received pressure before the referendum, when it was already going to be held?

R. It has been a David versus Goliath campaign. The great economic elites, the media and traditional politics did a job to misinform the public. But, in addition to that, the state oil company Petroecuador, which works with everyone’s money, dedicated itself to campaigning for the ‘no’. During business hours they sent more than six civil servants to universities to give talks on why to vote ‘no’ in the referendum. When a public official is prohibited from campaigning, that is what the registered organizations are for. We are not a political party, we do not have a structure to campaign, but we created it with ordinary people, from all over Ecuador, who organize ourselves to save and defend life on the planet. Right now, we are the largest national consensus. While the candidates have between 20% and 30% of the votes, saving Yasuní has ​​obtained 60%. Ecuador is an ecological town that believes that the life of nature and the peoples is worth more than the supposed oil dollars, which never arrived.

Q. Are all indigenous communities in favor of ‘yes’?

R. When we talk about indigenous peoples and nationalities, it is like any other human group, there are positions against and for. However, there has been an evidently colonial and racist relationship between the State and the territories of the peoples and nationalities. And why am I saying this? Because peoples and nationalities are only offered work, health, and education when they sign the authorization to exploit their territory, that is, there is a systematic abandonment of the State to guarantee all human rights. The people of Quito are not asked if we want health or if we want to have our house without contamination. This condition that they have to choose is a way of blackmail to say if you want to have an education, you have to authorize me to exploit your territory.

Q. In October, the second round of the presidential elections will be held between the Correísmo candidate, Luisa González, and the businessman Daniel Noboa. Do you think that depending on who wins, the result of the query can be jeopardized?

R. If the president, or any official, does not comply with the provisions of the Constitutional Court [como es el referéndum y su resultado], we can request his dismissal for interfering with the decision of the highest court. We not only have to defend the votes at the polls, but also so that the results are respected. That means that the fight does not end today. Although the popular consultation stage is over, a process of compliance is now beginning and this could take several years until, finally, we can say that the Yasuní is protected.

