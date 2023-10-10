Former Army officer Pedro Barrientos Núñez, who has been prosecuted by Chilean justice for more than a decade as the author of the crime of singer-songwriter Víctor Jara, murdered in Santiago five days after the coup d’état of September 11, 1973 in which he was overthrown. The socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973) has been detained in the United States, which will imply that he will be transferred to Chile to be tried since his extradition was approved in 2013 by the Supreme Court.

Barrientos was prosecuted by Chilean judge Miguel Vásquez in December 2012 and at that time requested his international arrest, since he has resided in the United States since 1989. According to the January 2013 judicial document from the Chilean Supreme Court that authorized his extradition to Chile, “the multiple antecedents recorded by the investigating court allow us to establish sufficient presumptions to affirm that the requested party participated in the facts investigated in the case.”

In 2016, a federal court in Miami found Barrientos guilty of torture and extrajudicial execution of the Chilean singer and theater director within the framework of a civil lawsuit filed by Víctor Jara’s family, in addition to compensation for damages. Furthermore, last July, Judge Roy Dalton, of the Central District of Florida, stripped the former military man of his citizenship due to his involvement in the artist’s crime and because, in addition, he had illegally acquired citizenship in 2010.

At the end of August, and on the eve of Chile commemorating the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état, the Supreme Court confirmed the convictions of seven former Army soldiers as perpetrators of the kidnapping and murder of Víctor Jara, who was beaten and shot to death along with to Littré Quiroga, who was the director of the National Prison Service of the Allende Government, in the Chile Stadium, in the center of Santiago, on September 16, 1973. According to the testimonies and the judicial reconstruction, his captors were cruel especially with them and for at least three days they were tortured in that sports venue: the singer-songwriter had 56 bone fractures and 44 bullets in his body, while Quiroga had 47 fractures and 23 bullet wounds.

Pedro Pablo Barrientos

“Prisoners of a certain public connotation were identified by military personnel and separated from the rest, and, during the respective periods of their detention, both Víctor Jara Martínez and Littré Abraham Quiroga Carvajal were recognized by military personnel” and then “separated from the of the prisoners and assigning them special custody, suffering throughout their captivity, constant and violent episodes of physical and verbal aggression,” states the August ruling.

The bodies of Víctor Jara and Littré Quiroga, communist militants, were then thrown into a vacant lot near the railway line, in the vicinity of the Metropolitan Cemetery, on September 16, 1973. It was some passers-by who identified them and notified their families. families.

Víctor Jara, author of songs like The right to live in peace and I remember you Amanda, He was arrested one day after the coup d’état perpetrated by the dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). On September 11, 1973, he had gone to the State Technical University (UTE), where he worked, after hearing a call from President Allende.