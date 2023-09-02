Ancízar García (Acandí, Chocó, 50 years old), known as Pedro Baracutao by his old nom de guerre, is the face of the thousands orphaned by femicide in Colombia. He maintains without a shadow of a doubt that if his father had not killed his mother, he would not have joined the extinct FARC guerrilla, where he spent 36 years of his life. He dreamed of being a soccer player like his idol Carlos the dribble Estrada or Willington Ortiz. But he took up arms and operated in the Atrato milieu, although in the guerrilla he was known for the soccer tournaments he organized, which even earned him sanctions. He came to command the 34th Front for four years, until in 2016 he laid down his arms and took charge of teaching peace in that same area, especially in the Vidrí community, on the border between Antioquia and Chocó. He now occupies one of the seats of the Comunes party —which emerged from the Havana Agreement— in the House of Representatives.

For Baracutao, the last name he chose and which can be seen on the hat he wears most of the time, sport is a way of “taking young people away from war.” With that conviction, she has dedicated most of her reincorporation process to bringing the most vulnerable boys and girls in Chocó closer to sports. For this reason, and because of his experience in that part of the country, the government included him in his delegation to start the urban peace talks in Quibdó, the departmental capital. In a recess in the agenda of this so-called socio-legal space, he talks in his office in Bogotá with EL PAÍS.

Ask. You are an ex-combatant, congressman and delegate to negotiate urban peace in Quibdó. There are already 396 former colleagues of his in the extinct FARC who have been assassinated. How to generate confidence in another attempt at peace with that background?

Answer. It is fundamental to continue demanding the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement that we signed in Havana, in its six points. It cannot be said that we are going to achieve total peace if it is not implemented. For example, the comprehensive rural reform, made up of 16 key programs in terms of empowering women and youth, or improving roads, has not materialized. In other words, total peace must be articulated with the implementation of what was signed in 2016, and at the same time, for a successful implementation, it is necessary to progress in an integral peace.

Q. What lessons from the Havana Agreement should be taken into account for the so-called total peace?

R. After we signed the Agreement, at Atrato we did pedagogy. We explained and socialized each one of the peasants, the Afro community councils, each one of the sectors, that an agreement had been signed that was made for them, for the common people. It is transcendental to think about how we are going to convey that what is going to be achieved in the dialogues benefits and is for the people of Quibdó. Each step that is taken needs pedagogy. We have to think about how to successfully communicate that peace with social justice is necessary to close the enormous inequality gap in Colombia.

Pedro Baracutao, former signer of Peace and Member of the Colombian House of Representatives. NATHALIA ANGARITA

Q. How will civil society participate in these dialogues?

R. Unfortunately, the population is immersed in the conflict. The violence was embedded because many of the young people who are in the gangs are from those same communities. That is why it is crucial to start the work of pedagogy there, with the people, with the community action boards, with the community advisors, with their leaders. There is another fundamental issue there: the media to communicate what is being done. We need allies. They, and society, must understand that this is a process with ups and downs. We will be able to advance if we do pedagogy and hard work with the people in the territories together with the implementation of the National Development Plan and social policies in those most impoverished neighborhoods.

Q. How do the people of Chocó receive this new attempt at peace?

R. The people are very receptive, especially because the numbers of young people murdered in the city are alarming. In 2023 there are already 103. So they have high expectations of the rapprochement with these actors. They want you to start dreaming of peace from the beauty of that department. Peace cannot continue to be a salute to the flag, there needs to be investment from the State and I know that with the current government we are going to achieve it. I see the will of the president, although that of the ministers is a little lacking to execute important policies of the National Development Plan.

Q. What are the main needs of the young people in your department, historically forgotten?

R. A very important issue is the generation of employment. It is the first need. Attached to this must come state investment, that the Government and its entities comply with the National Development Plan in this territory, improve roads, access to drinking water and health. We cannot forget that Quibdó is a recipient of displaced persons from all the municipalities in the region.

Precisely because of the conflict, thousands of people have come to that capital for years. Many of these young people, who when they arrived were just children and have not had a guaranteed upbringing, are at the mercy of crime and those who buy them to put them at the service of their economic interests. I learned about these realities through the work of community reincorporation through sports that we have been promoting in the neighborhoods of Quibdó.

Q. Talk about opportunities. Did you lack them after your mother’s femicide?

R. If my mother hadn’t died, I wouldn’t have ended up in the FARC. As simple as that. She was a teacher, in such a way that we, one could say, had a comfortable life. My dad destroyed that home and the future of his children.

Q. Are you looking to provide these opportunities to young people through the Peace and Reconciliation Colombia (PARE) platform, which you lead?

R. Yes, also as a way of promoting community reconciliation, as we call it. We work in three ways: training schools, sports clubs and a foundation. With them we do peace pedagogy, through sports tournaments for peace and reconciliation in municipalities of Chocó. We are currently developing a competition under that same slogan in the municipality of Urrao, in Antioquia. It lasts six months and more than 30 soccer teams participate, mostly young people.

With that same idea a few years ago we brought the team of a women’s training school to a competition in Bogotá and they were champions. Due to the lack of institutional and economic support, that group is over, but the project continues. The objective is to prevent children from being instrumentalized by war, with a great national initiative for peace and reconciliation through sports.

Pedro Baracutao on August 29. NATHALIA ANGARITA

