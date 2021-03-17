Spanish Colonel Pedro Baños dissects the keys to his book The mental domain (2020) at the Hay Festival 2021. The author assures us that we cannot wait for a Third World War, “because we are already in it, but now it is being fought in very different ways”. “As they are invading us psychologically, we do not realize it. We are in the digital age and wars are being waged like they have never been done, ”he explains in conversation with EL PAÍS journalist Jacobo García. Countries no longer need aircraft carriers or nuclear weapons to control the population, but through technology, maintains the military. The mobile, Baños says, is the ideal vehicle for espionage and manipulation through social networks. In particular, it affects these: “The networks already know who we are going to vote for even though we are still doubting.” The colonel shows special concern in this new normal, because he assures that “the pandemic has sharpened the digital control of the population.”