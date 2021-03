Spanish Colonel Pedro Baños explains the keys to his book The mental domain (2020) at the Hay Festival 2021. The author assures that countries no longer need aircraft carriers or nuclear weapons to control the population, but through technology. The mobile, Baños says, is the ideal vehicle for espionage and manipulation through social networks. “Let’s not think that this is something innocent, it has meaning. To dominate us mentally, they must send us messages ”, says the author.