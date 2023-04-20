Pedro Azagra is one of the few Spaniards who presides over listed companies directly in the United States. Unlike Pepsico, HP and Johnson & Johnson, in its case it is the subsidiary of a Spanish company. Avangrid, controlled by the Spanish group Iberdrola, has just called its shareholders’ meeting and in the documentation made available to the supervisor and shareholders his remuneration is quantified at 4.85 million dollars (4.4 million euros at the current exchange rate). Azagra took office on May 29.

The electric company executive received a salary of $641,000; 639,000 bonus, including 100,000 for assuming the position; 2.7 million prize in shares and the like; $689,000 in incentive cash, and $189,000 in other benefits, including moving expenses, pension contributions, car and tax breaks.

The company explains in one of the sections of the report that it has carried out an exercise to calculate how much the annualized remuneration would have amounted to, taking into account that Azagra did not hold his position throughout the year. His calculation, of which he does not explain the methodology, raises the figure to 6.27 million dollars.

This figure is, in any case, well below the remuneration of the Spaniards who preside over US multinationals. The highest salary of 2022 corresponded to Ramón Laguarta with 28.4 million dollars as president and CEO of PepsiCo. Enrique Lores, Chairman and CEO of HP, earned a total compensation of $21.1 million. Joaquín Duato, Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, earned $19.87 million. Javier Oliván earned $21.27 million in the year he became chief operating officer of Meta Platforms, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Azagra’s compensation is also below that of his predecessor at the company, Dennis Arriola, who received $12.6 million in official compensation in 2021. In 2022 he earned another $3 million, despite running out of incentives for leave the company with effect from May 28.

As an advisor to Avangrid, the former Minister of the Popular Party with Mariano Rajoy as Prime Minister received a salary of $70,000. Ignacio Sánchez Galán, president of Iberdrola, earned $200,000 for presiding over Avangrid.

Incentive plan

avangrid has notified the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), the approval of a new long-term incentive plan for its top executives. This is a three-year program that includes remuneration in titles from Avangrid’s final company whose award is conditioned to a series of objectives.

The main beneficiary of this plan is Azagra with 250,000 titles, valued at around 10 million dollars at current market prices. The objectives to be achieved are linked to the net profit, the evolution on the Stock Market, the credit rating, the reduction of emissions, the contracting of sustainable suppliers and the appointment of women to management positions.

