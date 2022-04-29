Pedro Aquino is one of the best signings America has made in recent years. The Peruvian soccer player came to give solidity to the Eagles in the middle of the field, who after the departure of Guido Rodríguez had not found the ideal occupant for this position. The red and white selected, however, has not been able to be as constant in the lineups of the capital due to the numerous injuries he has suffered.
Aquino’s good level has not gone unnoticed and has attracted the interest of European clubs. The 27-year-old midfielder has dreamed of reaching Premier League clubs. Given these rumours, the Peruvian player made some enlightening comments. Pedro Aquino indicated that he has had offers to emigrate to the Old Continent, but that he does not want to leave the Eagles without having won a Liga MX title.
In an interview with the TUDN network, the South American soccer player indicated that his dream was always to play in the best club in Mexico and that “that is America.” Aquino stated that despite having received some offers, he does not contemplate leaving the azulcrema club.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the South American player’s letter is valued at approximately 6 million euros. The former player from León arrived at the capital team in January 2021. In Mexico he has played, in addition to the panzaverdes and azulcremas, with Monterrey and Lobos BUAP.
Aquino is regularly considered for the Peruvian national team by Ricardo Gareca. The South American team will play the playoff for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on June 13.
