Jessy-Kate sat down LIVE on the “Magaly TV, la firme” program to detail his bond with Peter Aquino. The cumbia singer told how these conversations began with the Peruvian team player and not only showed new chats, but also revealed that the soccer player’s wife wrote to her Instagram account, through which she confronted her for her statements to the ‘La Urraca’ and Trome program. Medina read the screenshots provided by the artist. In them, Katherine Fernández, the athlete’s partner, told him that she “was doing damage” with these chats.

“Did you read what you sent me right? Where’s the harm?” Jessy Kate would reply to Katherine. “But it was he who was looking for me, Magaly. I did him a favor! I was opening his eyes”, said the singer indignantly when the TV host sought to defend her. “The shame is on the husband,” Medina finally said about Aquino’s case.

#Pedro #Aquinos #wife #confronts #Jessy #Kate #spicy #chats #soccer #player