This Saturday, January 29, Club América confirmed that the Peruvian midfielder Peter Aquinas He has a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, which requires an operation and therefore he will have to visit the operating room this Monday, January 31.
The azulcrema soccer player suffered the injury in a training session prior to the commitment of the Peruvian team in the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on the double date of Conmebol, for which he was absent from the training sessions of Ricardo Gareca and could miss the rest of the Clausura 2022 regular phase tournament.
The azulcrema team did not reveal the approximate recovery time of their footballer and only said that the time will depend on their evolution.
But unofficially it is estimated that he could be out of circulation for at least eight weeks, that is, after his operation it could be at least two months before his return to the playing fields begins to be expected.
In this way, the rest of the regular phase could be lost and he would have aspirations to be ready for the Liguilla in case the team from the capital qualifies.
It must be remembered that two months ago the player was also injured in a call-up with the Peruvian national team, despite warnings from the azulcrema team, the player was injured and could not participate in the Concachampions and Liguilla finals.
