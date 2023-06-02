At the time, América paid several million dollars for the signing of Pedro Aquino, because due to what the Peruvian was demonstrating within the León team, he was considered the best means of contention in the entire Liga MX. That being the case, his signing seemed like a huge opportunity for both parties, but nothing could be further from the truth, because in the end the presence of the midfielder within the squad of the country’s capital has been a total failure.
Between injuries and low sporting level, Pedro has never shown in America anything of what he was as a footballer within León and once the team fell this semester, the club made the decision to end the Inca’s time within the squad Well, he has one of the best salaries within the team and he doesn’t make it count on the field. His destiny will be in the north of the country in Torreón with the Santos team, a move that brings a man from Orlegi’s team closer to America.
ESPN anticipates that the arrival of Pedro Aquino to Santos is signed, however, there is no report of sale on the table, therefore, everything indicates that the Peruvian has been used as a bargaining chip by the cadre of the country’s capital. At the moment the exchanged player is not known, it is no secret to anyone that the América team has wanted Omar Campos for a long time, especially now that the options for Gerardo Arteaga have fallen.
