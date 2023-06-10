The departure of the 28-year-old Peruvian midfielder was defined, Peter Aquino, of Club América and from the 2023 Apertura tournament he will be a Santos Laguna player, after several weeks in which his departure was speculated.
However, little was said about the terms under which the footballer left Coapa for the Comarca Lagune and here we will tell you how the negotiation between the Águilas and Torreón boards went.
The hiring was a definitive sale, so the Inca footballer completely distanced himself from the cream-blue team. Due to the fact that for a long time the priority in the Nido de Coapa (obtaining a transfer, not a loan) was fulfilled thanks to the contract stipulated by the Warriors: since they ensure 100% of the purchase for the token of Not here.
Likewise, sources close to the lagoon team corroborate that the incorporation of Not here to one of the Grupo Orlegi teams, did not involve any type of exchange between figures with the capital team of Emilio Azcarraga (since an exchange for the left side was speculated Omar Fields).
The Santos team will be their fourth team in Mexican soccer after wearing the jerseys of BUAP wolves, Leon and America; With his last club he played 80 games and scored three goals and gave five assists.
