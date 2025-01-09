‘La Revuelta’ entered 2025 with a program so powerful that it brought together Belén Esteban with Lalachus and David Broncano after the success in the Campanadas. Enough appeal to reap the first audience victory of the year, sweeping a large 17.4% screen share by attracting 2,387,000 viewers, compared to the 13.2% average and 1,810,000 for ‘El Hormiguero’. This Wednesday, January 8, the La 1 program had another night of surprise in surprise prepared. First, Broncano reconnected by video call with the Basque mountaineer Alex Txikon, three weeks after telling in ‘La Revuelta’ his mission to achieve something that has only happened once in history: reaching the summit of Annapurna in the middle of winter. But it couldn’t be. Txikon had to be urgently evacuated to undergo surgery for peritonitis, an intervention carried out in extreme conditions that, however, he narrated with laughter on the ‘prime time’ program. «I was more scared than climbing Annapurna. Two minutes before, the cleaning girl came with a broom full of shit and a mop that smelled terrible,” he joked. To make matters worse, while recovering from the operation, the mountaineer and his companions found themselves in the middle of an earthquake that has left dozens of dead in Tibet. After the experience, Txikon believes that the universe is sending him signals “to start doing other types of things with my 43 sticks.” After the connection with the mountaineer, in the blink of an eye the set was dressed in Christmas spirit to Ernesto Sevilla’s section. And “back in January”, Jorge Ponce also premiered in his first talk with Broncano in 2025. The documentary series by Pedro Alonso It was almost at the end of the night when the man from Jaén received the authentic interviewee. Pedro Alons, the unforgettable Berlin of ‘La casa de papel’, presented his new project on the public channel’s flagship. A job where he debuts as a screenwriter and director of the documentary ‘En la nave del charm’, in which he undertakes a physical and spiritual journey through the most remote Mexico with the purpose of soaking up the secrets of the country’s traditional medicine. Before After settling the conversation, the comedian proceeded to ask the guest the ‘classic questions’ like every night, very interested in checking if the actor is truly as rich as people believe after becoming an international star. He confirmed that he does not have yachts or mansions, but rather “an electric bicycle”, and his girlfriend another. Related News standard No The fight against seven rare diseases of Noah Higón, the guest of ‘La Revuelta’: “Without science there is no future” David Maroto The interview of the young Valencian woman went viral on social networks after requesting that research into the health problems suffered by up to three million people in Spain. Apart from that, the man from Vigo went off the deep end without giving figures. “Talking about money is not a problem, the problem is where the money comes from.” He then went back to his beginnings in the world of acting, one of the professions with the most unemployment. «Imagine that in a country 80% of the population lived on less than the minimum interprofessional wage. The data is chilling. Existing is a miracle, and right now I am at the top of those who can bill, but nothing to do with the American world. And I also had the brilliant idea of ​​producing a documentary miniseries that I paid for. Now he is doing well, but he made it clear that “I, who have lived in the profession eating my snot for 30 years and in the documentary I am talking about the non-compulsion of numbers, of drugs from another place, I come here and the message that I say it is counterproductive. “It’s the same as ‘how much sex have you had?’ Is everything about the amount of powder? “Tantric sex talks about something else,” the guest continued, “wanting to be consistent with the message.” “I understand where you’re going, but here I’m not granting anything transcendental, it’s a game,” Broncano defended. To which Alonso replied that people do, “are you only interested in knowing what the club makes?” he questioned. «And what do I do, Pedro? Eight years now with that shit. “You can make conscientious objection to classic questions,” said the comedian. “No, you ask me a question and I tell you what I want,” he contradicted him with a laugh. To settle the issue, the actor added that “now things are going well for me, I am very grateful.” Then, Broncano asked him to answer the other question. But since his girlfriend was not present, he just let it slip that “day in and day out things don’t go well for me.”

