The renowned actor Pedro Alonso, who gave life to 'Berlín' in the popular Netflix series 'La casa de papel', surprised his thousands of followers by revealing that his father ties him significantly to Venezuela. He discovers in this special note from La República what is the strong link between Spanish and the South American country.

What is the link that unites Pedro Alonso, 'Berlín' from 'La casa de papel', with Venezuela?

As has been revealed in previous lines, it was the father of the Spanish interpreter who related him to the Latin American country. In a recent interview with the program 'La script', the actor said that his father lived for more than 18 years in Venezuela during his youth. Along the same lines, he highlighted that it was there where his parent saw an opportunity to grow professionally and do everything he had dreamed of.

“My father lived in Venezuela, he said 'cool' and his eyes shone. He came almost from the middle ages, in a way, and he went to a new and tropical world, where it was possible to dream of anything,” he said. Pedro Alonso. Then he clarified that, until now, he has not had the opportunity to get to know the country of hallaca.

“With effort and dedication (…) my father was a very hard worker. He spent 18 years in Venezuela, he came and went, a few years later he married my mother in Galicia and they also went together. My older brother was there as a baby, but “My twin brother and I have never been to Venezuela,” added the 'The Money Heist'.

Who is Pedro Alonso and who is his wife?

Pedro Alonso was born in Spain on June 21, 1971, who has become one of the most acclaimed actors in Spanish and around the world after starring in the famous Netflix series 'La casa de papel'.

I study in the Royal Higher School of Dramatic Art, which led him to become a performer and screenwriter. In his personal life, he is married to Tatiana Djordjevica hypotherapist of Serbian origin, with whom he has a daughter named Úriel, who is 24 years old.

Here are some of the productions in which he was part:

“Rías Baixas” (2003-2005)

“Husbands and wives” (2005)

“Father Casares” (2008-2015)

“Great hotel” (2011-2013)

“The Paper House” (2017-2021)

“Guardian Devil” (2018)

“Berlin” (2023).

