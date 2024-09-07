Pedro Almodóvar is used to breaking taboos. He has been doing so throughout his career. But today, Saturday, in one fell swoop, he has broken two more barriers. He had never dared to shoot a film in English until The room next door. And it has been more than half a century since a Spanish director received the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The first, and only one until now, had been Luis Buñuel in 1967, curiously with a feature film in French, Beautiful Day. So the author born in Calzada de Calatrava has just added new milestones to his endless resume: She has won, and in another language, the oldest film competition in the world. She had never, in addition, won the “gold” prize in one of the top-tier film competitions: she had no Palma, Bear or Concha. She passed her first English exam, at the age of 74, with honours before the jury, chaired by Isabelle Huppert.

The filmmaker thanked his “family” in English, before asking permission to read in his language, since “the spirit of the film is Spanish.” First of all, he dedicated the award to the two leading actresses, Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton: “It belongs to them. It is a film about two women. As a director, one of the privileges is that we are the first witness when a miracle happens in front of the camera. And they called on it many days.” He added: “The film speaks of a woman who is dying in a dying world. And of the person who decides to share her last days with her. Accompanying a terminally ill patient, knowing how to be by their side, is one of the great qualities we possess. Saying goodbye to this world cleanly and with dignity is a fundamental right, it is not political but human. I know that it goes against any creed that has God as the only source of life. I would ask those who practice it to respect and not intervene in individual decisions. Human beings must be free to live, and die when life is unbearable.”

The film opens with a reunion between two friends. Ingrid (Julianne Moore) is signing copies of her latest non-fiction book, Sudden Deaths. At the presentation, she discovers that Martha (Tilda Swinton), whom she loved very much but lost sight of long ago, is in the hospital. When she visits her, the former war correspondent for The New York Times She tells him that she is facing the end of her life. And that she is ready for it. Ingrid decides to stay by his side. And the film then tells the importance, in the worst moments, of having someone close to you who supports you, hugs you or just listens quietly.

At the same time, the film talks about euthanasia, about the freedom and dignity of leaving as one wishes, about wars and the scars that always accumulate along the way. Despite such a delicate subject, the film offers restraint and intense emotions, but never excessive. Its heart shines and beats so much that the sequences that deviate from the two protagonists and their bond are the most disappointing and unsuccessful part of the film. Minor problems in any case. And even more so after the Golden Lion. It will reach Spanish theatres on 18 October.

Tilda Swinton, Pedro Almodóvar and Julianne Moore before the gala screening of ‘The Next Room’ in Venice. Daniele Venturelli (WireImage)

Almodóvar had the Honorary Golden Lion. Now he also has the one awarded by the competition. Again, just like Buñuel. The award also extends the list of Spanish filmmakers recognized at the Mostra: also Bigas Luna and Alex de la Iglesia —best director respectively in 1992 for Ham, hamand in 2010 by Sad Trumpet Ballad—, or Alejandro Amenábar, Grand Jury Prize in 2004 for Out to sea. The star of that film, Javier Bardem, also won Best Actor in a Leading Role that same year. He had already won another Volpi Cup in 2000, for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Before nightfall. Penelope Cruz achieved the same milestone, in the women’s category, in 2021, by Parallel mothers, precisely from Almodóvar.

Thus, every time the filmmaker’s feature films are in the Mostra competition, they receive an award. Best Screenplay in 1988, for Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown. The Volpi Cup of Cruz. Until Between darknesspresented in 1983 in the non-competitive section Mezzogiorno / Mezzanotte, gave him more than one recognition. He still considers it his “international baptism”. And, at the same time, the cinema discovered, between ecstatic and scandalized, that this boy from Castilla la Mancha had talent, and the courage to portray heroin-addicted nuns or those who self-harmed. There were those who asked to withdraw the film from the programme. “That’s where I was born as a film director,” he said when he received, again at the Lido, in 2019, the Honorary Golden Lion. It was also in Venice that the creator premiered his first work in English, the medium-length film The human voice, in 2020, with Swinton. So the triumph of The room next door It closes many circles. And, of course, it opens a window of hope for the season of other awards.

Tilda Swinton in ‘The Room Next Door’.

Tilda Swinton’s performance, which was praised by the vast majority of critics, could well have been worthy of another award. But the Venice rules prevent the winning film from having a greater presence in the awards. The Volpi Cup for best actress, in any case, went to Nicole Kidman, for her performance in the film. Babygirl, by Halina Reijn. The latter received the award. And she read a touching message from the former explaining her absence: Kidman knew as soon as she arrived in Venice that her mother had passed away. And, of course, she left immediately. The award matters little or nothing in a context like this. In any case, the actress was recognized for her courage in taking on one of the most daring roles of her career – and that is despite the fact that she has a Eyes Wide Shut or the series Big Little Lies—. She plays a manager who, beneath her seemingly happy life, hides a volcano of repressed sexual impulses about to erupt. Until she begins a relationship of domination with an intern recently hired by her company. The film also has the courage to explore consent, abuse and passion, to end up claiming female sexual freedom.

Maura Delpero, with the Grand Jury Prize for ‘Vermiglio’. ETTORE FERRARI (EFE)

An idea that he shares with Vermiglioby Maura Delpero, which won the Grand Jury Prize. This is the most pleasant surprise of the festival. Shortly after losing her father, the Italian dreamed of him, but in a different way: “He was a six-year-old boy, in his childhood home.” From there, she gradually built a choral work about a village in the Dolomites, in 1944. The Second World War is fought relatively close by, but it does not seem to affect the village. Not as much, at least, as other conflicts: a father and patriarch tries to direct the life of his entire family in the directions that he and tradition dictate. But his daughters begin to take different paths: the ones they want. All filmed with subtlety, humanity, taste and fascinating balance. “It began and ended with a dream,” Delpero summed up. He thanked his daughter, who was just a few months old, for putting up with her “director mom.” And he encouraged society to facilitate conciliation, which falls “above all on women.”

The most talked about work of the festival, The Brutalistby Brady Corbet, should have conform with the Silver Lion for best director. Rumours and enthusiasm generated pointed to the Golden Lion. It also represents a great step forward in the brilliant career of the 36-year-old filmmaker and actor. Here he made his debut behind the camera with The childhood of a leader, Best Debut in 2015. And now, at the Lido, it is consecrated. His is the most monumental film of the festival for duration (three and a half hours), filming (in 70 millimeters and celluloid) and excessive ambition, both narrative and visual. “I have finally freed myself from this project,” said Corbet, who wanted to send his condolences to Kidman. It tells the story of a brilliant architect who flees Nazism to the United States, in search of a new life. He ends up meeting a strange patron who commissions a building destined to transcend. And with all the nightmares that the American dream hides. The protagonist, Adrien Brody, probably offered the best performance of the Mostra. But the norm a long a prize It only allows for complicated and rare exceptions. This was not the case.

Brady Corbet, with the Silver Lion for best director for ‘The Brutalist’. ETTORE FERRARI (EFE)

The men’s Volpi Cup was won by Vincent Lindon, an actor who is always credible and effective in any role. Play with fire, The film, directed by sisters Delphine and Muriel Coulin, plays a widowed father who does what he can: working late and loving his two sons. Even so, one of the two begins to lean towards the extreme right. The father senses danger and tries everything. But nothing works, the epilogue is already written. Even an emotional monologue by the man in front of the judge, where he blames himself for a situation that, beyond his son, also falls on the system. Or on everyone.

I’m still here, by Walter Salles, The film also appeals to the public. And it had a serious contender for best actress, Fernanda Torres. However, its script, by Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega, won the award. The film recovers the real disappearance in 1971 at the hands of the Brazilian dictatorship of the former deputy Rubens Paiva, the futile attempts of his wife to find him, and the terrible void he leaves in the family. Salles was a friend of Paiva’s children and his emotional involvement appears at some point in the film. But the film succeeds in focusing on how Eunice deals with the absence of her husband and moves on despite not being able to completely heal the wound. The sequence in which she finally obtains the death certificate, years later, belongs to the indelible memories of the contest. And of the history of Brazil.

Dea Kulumbegashvili with the Special Jury Prize for ‘April’. Yara Nardi (REUTERS)

Dea Kulumbegashvili is almost half Almodóvar’s age. And, so far, she has only directed two films. But she also wins every time she competes. Or, rather, with her debut film, Beginning, in San Sebastian in 2020, and with the second Aprilwhich has won the special jury prize in Venice. It confirms the talent of one of the most promising filmmakers on the European scene. Her new feature follows a doctor who performs clandestine abortions in the Georgian countryside. And she does so through often long, fixed shots, without any concessions to the viewer. On the contrary, she forces the viewer to witness a failed birth or an voluntary termination of pregnancy. Her absolute commitment to cinema, her firmness and the mix of terrifying and beautiful images, always powerful, make up an exquisite recipe for many, although indigestible for others. Relentless. On the screen. And, for now, every time it competes.

Another young author, Sarah Friedland, won the Luigi de Laurentis Award for Best First Novel, for Familiar Touch. The Marcello Mastroianni for Best New Actor went to Paul Kircher, for Their children after them. On the contrary, a veteran like Nanni Moretti won the award for best restoration, for Ecce bombo (Traperos), and also one of the most original acknowledgements: “In the competition there were works by Brooke, De Sica, Hawks, Fritz Lang and Antonioni. Thank you, “Really. But maybe you’ve exaggerated.” Immediately after, Alexandre O. Philippe, winner of the award for the best documentary on cinema, Chain ReactionsHe said: “My mother is here. And it’s her birthday. Congratulations.” A son triumphing, and dedicating the award to her with emotion. What an honor. And what a gift.

