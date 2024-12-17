Pedro Almodovar has reacted to the news of the death of Marisa Paredes, died this Tuesday at the age of 78, which he has stated is an “integral part” of his life.

“It was totally unexpected news, “Physically it’s like I woke up from a bad dream but I’m still inside,” the filmmaker has declared from Paris, where he is currently promoting his latest film, The next room, and has been surprised by the sad news of the actress’ death.

“I have difficulty really assimilating that Marisa has died,” Almodóvar assures in statements collected by RTVE that will be expanded during the broadcast of the News.

The filmmaker from La Mancha directed the Madrid actress on six occasions, giving her several of her most celebrated roles in films such as between darkness (1983), Far Heels (1991), The flower of my secret (1995), All about my mother (1999), talk to her (2002) and The skin I live in (2011), their last collaboration, with which they attended the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

The careers of Almodóvar and Paredes were linked to such an extent, whose filmographies grew in parallel and intertwined for four decades, that the actress She was one of the first identified as “Almodóvar girls” when they came with between darkness to the Venice Festival. Paredes herself recalled that it was the first time the term was coined.

Spanish cinema says goodbye to Marisa Paredes

Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Antonia San Juan, Loles León, Bárbara Lennie, Carla Antonelli, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and many more figures from Spanish cinema, as well as political and cultural representatives, have joined today in remembering and paying tribute to the enormous artistic and professional legacy of Marisa Paredes.

