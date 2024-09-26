Yesterday, Wednesday, Pedro Almodóvar turned 75. Between the Golden Lion of Venice with The room next door, The filmmaker is a little overwhelmed after his birthday and the Donostia Award, which he will collect today at the San Sebastian festival. He said today at the press conference: “I am experiencing a tumult of emotions. Between the screenings of my film, the award and the birthday, I am on the verge of tears. And that makes me reflect on many issues. It is because 44 years ago I was here with Pepi, Lucy, Bom and other ordinary girls. I remember that it was so flawed that I sold the idea that its flaws were actually style. That’s how shameless I am. Anyway, this city still provokes a lot of emotions in me.” This is how the most crowded meeting of this edition of the San Sebastian festival, which pays homage to Pedro Almodóvar, began. Even the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will attend the award ceremony.

More information

Almodóvar gave a lively and articulate speech, with a lot of energy. At his side was part of the cast of his new drama, which opens in theaters on October 18: Tilda Swinton, Victoria Luengo, Juan Diego Botto, Raúl Arévalo and Melina Matthews. Only Swinton was able to speak to confess how indispensable the filmmaker has become in her life. The rest have attended another master class from Almodóvar, who has verbalized and explained some of the themes that underpin The room next door, and his feelings hours before picking up the Donostia. Starting with his age: “I don’t know how to relax, I function from excitement. Thinking back on these 44 years, someone asked me the other day if I had ever doubted my talent. Look, my career has not had to do with my talent or not, but with my vocation to make films. It is a drive bigger than myself, and if I had not filmed, I would have been a wretch. Today, I am very happy to have followed that drive. And that my brother Agustín created our production company El Deseo to be owners, and not just financially, of our films, to have been able to make all the decisions that go into a film.”

My career has not had anything to do with my talent or not, but with my vocation to make films. It is a drive bigger than myself.”

Each answer was long and detailed, with a spirit that today felt joyful: “I have been changing organically in my filmmaking and in my life. I think that decades ago, last night, the night of my birthday, would have been different. I have had to choose between strong emotions or discipline, because writing is a solitary act. In the mid-nineties I made this decision and disciplined myself. Giving up those emotions may sound unnatural at first, because they nourish artists. But over the years, maturing, you understand that emotions also come from that constant daily work.”

Pedro Almodóvar, accompanied by actors Juan Diego Botto, Raúl Arévalo, Tilda Swinton, Victoria Luengo and Melina Matthews. Javier Hernandez

There is a new audience, a young generation that has discovered Almodóvar’s films in the last decade, and he couldn’t be happier: “The passage of time in cinema is very cruel. Luckily, that time has enriched my work and I am very happy about that. And as for that young audience, there is an exhibition in Madrid that talks about my relationship with that city. And there are screenings that accompany it. I went to present it.” Between darkness and I found a transversal and mostly young audience. Many were not even born when I premiered All about my mother. The platforms, and that is their positive side, have created that connection. I have always had a loyal audience, the LGTBi, and now I have young viewers who approach the melodrama in a different way. By the way, it is organized by the City Council and the mayor has not even gone to see it. The idea was Manuela Carmena’s. [la regidora previa al alcalde actual, José Luis Martínez Almeida] and it has touched these [risas]”.

I don’t start out thinking that I know how to make a new film, but rather I go on a safari and I’m willing to give my life to that adventure.”

After a break, he continued: “I don’t start out thinking that I know how to make the new film, but rather I go on a safari and I’m willing to give my life to that adventure. There’s a huge temptation in someone who has been as baroque as I have, and that is to embrace restraint. For me, it’s not bad, for me it’s style. I started that change in Juliet and since then I have imposed that restraint on myself. The room next door It’s about a woman who is dying in a dying world. The subject itself can lead to sentimentality, and I didn’t want to fall into that.”

Spontaneity is in danger of disappearing in this politically correct world”

About this maturation process, Almodóvar has confessed that he believes there is something he has not lost: “The simplest thing and the thing that takes the least effort is spontaneity. That, on the other hand, is in danger of disappearing in this politically correct world. When I filmed Pepi… either Among darkness, I knew that these were not the films that Spain was expecting. I decided to be faithful to my spontaneity, and it has worked well for me. The rest is a mystery. I never know what the next story will be. I am fascinated by the fact of creation and it still seems like a mystery to me.”

The team from ‘The Room Next Door’ during the photo shoot. Javier Etxezarreta (EFE)

The room next door He delves into a rather pessimistic view of the danger facing humanity with global warming. With Pedro Sánchez as witness to the awarding of the Donostia, does Almodóvar think that he needs to be given a lesson? “I have a speech already written. I am capable of doing something serious or becoming a cabaret artist, and speaking to the president about his position or reminding him how handsome he is.” mister handsome. In my film, John Turturro, who represents my speech, says: ‘I have lost faith in the human being’. It is hard, but his character has reasons to believe it. If the extreme right goes hand in hand with wild liberalism, they will make the worst decisions for all of us. There is still a rampant right that is denialist. And in Spain, it is also ultra-Catholic. I define myself as an atheist, but I know the ten commandments, and one speaks of helping others. Don’t you think about your children, your grandchildren? Don’t you have empathy?

My film talks about opening one’s arms and accompanying. Generosity is the first to revert to the one who exercises it.”

For the filmmaker, all films contain a political component. “I started making films without talking about Francoism because that was my personal revenge against him. My political message is freedom. I have given my characters moral autonomy so that they could be as free as I was when I wrote to them.” And about today’s Spain he added: “Climate change is going to affect areas like Africa much more. There will be large migrations and in Spain there is a political party that is thinking of sending the Navy to fight against migrant children. It is a stupid option. On the other hand, my film talks about opening one’s arms and accompanying. Generosity is the first to be reflected in the one who exercises it. And on top of that we should welcome migrants, because Spain is an ageing society. This new blood would help us.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe