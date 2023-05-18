Yesterday a great ovation closed the screening in Cannes of Extraña forma de vida, a short film that is a “whim” by Pedro Almodóvar, starring the Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, together with Ethan Hawke, and which also serves to prepare his first feature film in English.

With the presence of Hawke and the absence of Pascal (in the midst of filming the second part of Gladiator), the short was screened outside of the festival’s competitionbut in its official section, in a room full to overflowing and with guests like Catherine Deneuve.

“It was my first western and I did it trying not to be anachronistic so that the Americans wouldn’t tell me ‘that jacket doesn’t come out at that time,'” Almodóvar explained in a talk with Ethan Hawke.

“What I did know was that it was not a spaghetti westernI knew it was going to be a Western my way,” he added.

Sheriff Jake (Ethan Hawke) receives a visit from an old flame, Silva (Pedro Pascal). They spend an “orgiastic night”, as Almodóvar describes it.

But in reality the meeting hides other reasons: Jake is looking for Silva’s son, who has committed a crime, and he wants to convince him to let him escape. “It is the discussion of two lovers who react in a totally different way to a night of orgy. Both of them understood these two facets very well”, explained Almodóvar.

The audience on the Croisette reacted enthusiastically to the proposal, which was very visually rich, with costumes designed by the Saint Laurent house, which also co-produced the short. Many were left without entering.

no explicit sex

Almost two decades ago, Almodóvar turned down an offer to shoot the film adaptation of a short story, Brokeback Mountain, which chronicled the tortuous homosexual relationship of two shepherds in a mountainous region in the heart of the United States.

The film ended up being shot by ang leeand it was one of the greatest hits of 2005 (Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay).

Almodóvar recognized that Extraña forma de vida was born from an idea that haunted him: what would happen if these men had tried to stay together? “One thing is the way we are, and another is the way we would like to be. They don’t always match. That is cracking us, it stays inside us. I found him a fascinating character,” Ethan Hawke explained, describing how he accepted the role.

“Each of the two (cowboys) has a second intention. I decided not to show them physically naked, but their voices, naked: what they say is much more shocking in terms of their sexuality”, added the director.

“In my films there have been many scenes of explicit sex, but as time goes by, they make me more lazy, I want to show pleasure in another way,” said Almodóvar.

