Exactly one month after joining forces to donate thousands of masks to nursing homes and hospitals, now the filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, the musician Alejandro Sanz and the married couple formed by Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are coming together again for another donation. In this case, food.

As they have explained in a brief statement, they have made “a donation to the Madrid Food Bank and the Red Cross for 411 families to receive daily food for three months.” That is, between the four they would have donated more than 6,100 meals.

This is the third known donation of the actor couple and the second of the four artists together. On April 24, Almodóvar, Sanz, Cruz and Bardem already joined forces to deliver “152,000 FFP2 and surgical masks”, as announced at the time, to “various nursing homes and care centers for dependent people”, and, in the capital “to the Gregorio Marañon hospital. In Catalonia, the material was distributed” with the collaboration of the NGO Open Arms. In addition, at the end of March Cruz and Bardem explained that they had managed to obtain and donate material to the Madrid hospital in La Paz.

“After many days looking for a way to find the much-needed medical supplies so that we can buy and donate to hospitals, Javier and I have finally found a way. Thanks to the logistical help of Inditex, we have been able to buy 100,000 nitrile gloves and 20,000 FFP2-type masks, which today have arrived at the La Paz hospital in Madrid ”, explained the actress on her social networks.

Now, once the worst peak of the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated the entire world (with more than five million diagnosed and almost 350,000 deaths) and Spain in particular, where more than 28,500 people have died from the virus, has passed. has unleashed the social emergency. At the end of April, unemployment rose to 14.4% and is expected to grow to close to 20%. In Madrid alone, more than 50 neighborhood associations distribute food to 100,000 people who need it.

