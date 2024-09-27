The Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovarwho this Thursday will receive the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián Film Festival in recognition of his career, He assures that all his films “are political without being political” and contain an implicit message of “freedom”.

Pedro Almodóvar will receive the award at a gala that will be followed by the screening of ‘The Room Next Door’, his first feature film in English, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, and which will be attended by the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez.

In relation to the climate denialism that he addresses collaterally in ‘The Room Next Door’, the filmmaker Pedro Almodovar He pointed out in a press conference that “the worst thing that can happen to a society is that the extreme right meets the wildest liberalism,” and he claimed not to understand this denialism or the criminalization of immigration.

Pedro Almodóvar, who arrived yesterday in the Spanish city of San Sebastián (north), coinciding with the celebration of his 75th birthday, took the opportunity to reflect on his 44-year career, with 23 feature films behind him and countless awards, including two Oscars, five Goyas , seven European film awards and the Golden Lion that he won on September 7 at the Venice Film Festival for his latest film.

“I never thought about my talent, I thought that I have a much stronger vocation than myself and if I didn’t manage to make films I was going to be the most unfortunate person in the universe,” he recalled about his beginnings.

He considered himself lucky to feel that each and every one of his films belongs to him and he thanked his brother Agustín for this independence, who in 1985 had the idea of ​​creating the production company El Deseo.

“The passage of time is sometimes very cruel to cinema,” he stated, “time has enriched me, it has enriched the stories I told.”

Spontaneity, “is the most difficult thing in a world that promotes political correctness, when I made ‘Entre tinieblas’ (1983) I knew that a film about nuns was not what Spain was waiting for,” he joked, “but I think that naturalness always has worked” and that “Trying to be yourself is the best thing you can do.”

Regarding the ‘tiktoker’ generation, he said he did not know them, although he was interested in making a film about them.

If anything has guided him throughout these years it has been the goal of escaping boredom. “The nature of a movie is adventure and uncertainty,” assured Pedro Almodovar“it’s like going on a safari and I’m willing to give my life to the adventure.”

He also reflected on how his cinema has evolved, with fewer erotic scenes that he now no longer finds essential and moving from baroqueism to containment, a path that began with ‘Julieta’ (2016) and which he continues on today.

Inspired by the novel by the American Sigrid Nunez ‘What are you going through’, her latest film narrates the last days of a former war reporter (Swinton) sick with terminal cancer who decides to end her life and asks an old friend ( Moore) to accompany her in that trance in an isolated and luxurious house in the mountains.