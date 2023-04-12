The fifth muscle injury for Kiko Olivas (Antequera, 34 years old) so far this season is a major setback for Luis Carrión, who once again loses his best defender at the decisive moment in the league. The central defender from Antequera will be out against Málaga, Sporting and Albacete (in a match that already has a schedule and will be played on Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m.) and will not reappear until May.

It is a hard blow for the footballer, who had a special illusion to play this Sunday at La Rosaleda. Kiko Olivas was formed in the Málaga youth academy and made his debut at just 18 years old in the first team. It was in 2007, in a match against Salamanca in which he curiously formed a partner at the center of the malaguista defense with Pedro Alcalá. And he had to wait 15 years to set foot on La Rosaleda again. He did it in April of last year with the Valladolid shirt. This was going to be his second reunion with the Málaga fans. But he has broken again.

However, there is a silver lining to this story. And it is that Pedro Alcalá (Mazarrón, 34 years old), who will be the substitute for Kiko Olivas in the starting eleven, will be able to play the three games as a starter that he needs to reach the figure of 25 and that, in this way, he will Activate the automatic renewal clause for one more season that is signed in your contract. Alcalá has played 22 times from the start and has come off the bench on another 5. If nothing goes wrong, he will take advantage of the absence of Kiko Olivas to stay in the starting team for at least three games and thus extend his stay in the Ephesian one more campaign.

At the club they are very happy with the performance offered by the center back from Mazarrón during this course and his involvement off the pitch. He is a born leader and a great captain. Therefore, they count on him for the next exercise.