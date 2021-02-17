Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Portuguese coach Pedro Emmanuel, Al Ain coach, announced that his team is currently living in important moments, and winning the result of the previous match at the expense of leaders Sharjah did not help to improve the position of “Al-Zaeem” on the ranking list in the required manner, and to get closer to the advanced centers, and said: We are well aware that winning over Sharjah does not mean anything, in the absence of continuing the path of victories and achieving victory over Fujairah.

He added: Our match against Fujairah next Friday is very important, and during which we are called upon to show our true capabilities, and this week was also important for us, because we have restored the efforts of some players who missed the matches for a while, and our next confrontation is more difficult, in terms of preparations, and Fujairah worked to finish The previous coach contracted, the new coach was hired, and the match was our first this season, because we do not know anything about the new coach’s ideas, and it is expected that he will make some changes, and this represents a challenge for us.

He added: The most important thing now is to provide a level that is no less than our performance against Sharjah, to get the three points, because we can only advance on the league table, by winning points in all the matches, and this is our goal, and we must focus on entering the match atmosphere strongly And take advantage of the physical condition of the team, and the players showed it in the previous round.

He added: The previous match was difficult, and in front of a strong team, but the players’ reaction was good, not only on the physical level, but also on the mental level, and we were behind with a goal, but we realized a draw, before we weighed our scales by winning at the expense of the league leaders, and the next match She is the most important for us in the season, and our goal is to get her three points.