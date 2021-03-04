Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad)

Al Ain coach Pedro Emmanuel stressed that the “leader” lived through difficult moments, after we lost his last match against Al Dhafra, but the way of losing was “painful”, and said: Our performance in our next match depends on us, so we must focus on our work, and we are well aware that Al Wasl Good, especially in the middle and in attack, because there are important players with high potential, such as Fabio Lima.

He added: We play on our ground, and we are determined to achieve a positive result, and the way to do that is to deal with each match with the logic of the final, and to extract its three points, in order to increase our score, and we must also deal with this matter as our primary goal.

He said: There are some absences, and we know that we went through a difficult season for us, and a week is not without bad news related to the absence of one of the team’s players, and as evidence of the extent of the difficulties the team faced this season, that in all the 21 official matches in all tournaments, he did not play The team only has 3 matches with a fixed lineup.

He said: Things are going well, and the players have a great desire to change the image, and compensate for the last negative result, taking into account that we are playing on our ground, and we have a great desire to give our fans the three points, and restore confidence.