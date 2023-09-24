Sunday, September 24, 2023, 11:40



| Updated 12:23 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Another ‘bite’ from Mazarrón’s Pedro Acosta to the Moto2 World Championship. The ‘Shark’ took the Indian Grand Prix race after an exhibition from start to finish. With this Sunday’s victory, Acosta distances himself from his main pursuer in the World Cup standings, Tony Arbolino. 39 points separate the Mazarrón native and the Italian, who finished second. The ‘Shark’ is hungry for titles and is already closer to the first of his life in Moto2, an achievement that would be historic before making the leap next season to the premier category: MotoGP.

The race was reduced to only twelve laps of the eighteen scheduled, after a multiple accident during the first stop caused a red flag that delayed a start in which two drivers (Vietti and Hada) did not line up on the grid. A circumstance that did not in the least alter the great dominator of the category, who started in second position, but before finishing the first lap of the start he had already taken the lead and had opened a gap with his rivals. A race was presented that had already been seen several times this year.

And, despite the extreme heat conditions at the Buddh circuit, Acosta did not lose concentration and managed his advantage until the end of the race, without making a single mistake. Another victory for him, his sixth this year.

As soon as the race finished, the Murcian celebrated another victory that in his opinion was not just another, “I think this is a turning point in the championship,” and commented on the cushion he already has in the general standings, “this distance is important.” that we have achieved because the time will come when we puncture. “We have to be prepared for those bad moments and not lower the tension we are maintaining.”

For his part, the Murcian driver Fermín Aldeguer finished the race in twelfth position. The one from La Ñora suffered throughout the event but managed to improve his starting position, which was 21st. Borja Gómez, from San Javier, finished 16th, and Ana Carrasco, 19th in Moto3. Next stop for the Region’s drivers: next week at the Japanese Grand Prix.