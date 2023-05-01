Monday, May 1, 2023, 01:20



When Sam Lowes is sweet, it’s very hard to beat him. And in Jerez the Briton completed one of his best Grand Prix since he debuted in the World Championship in 2014. He has always competed in Moto2, except in 2017, when he went up to MotoGP to come down again. He is undoubtedly one of the fastest riders in the intermediate category, but his irregularity has prevented him from fighting for a championship despite the fact that he is the rider on the current grid with the most races and the best record in Moto2.

At the Jerez circuit he was intractable since Friday. He was the fastest in free practice, took pole position on Saturday and finished off with a victory in yesterday’s race, leading from start to finish and with the fastest lap included. Only at the start did he give up the first position before the push of Pedro Acosta.

It didn’t take long for Acosta to take the lead yesterday, as as soon as the light went out he took advantage of a touch between Alonso López (Speed ​​Up) and Sam Lowes (Kalex) to take first and start setting a strong pace that broke the race from the first moments. After Pedro Acosta, Sam Lowes “stuck like a stick” and immediately both Alonso López and Tony Artbolino got hooked on them and before completing the turn the British Lowes had regained the lead of the race while the Italian Celestino Vietti (Kalex) it was on the ground in turn ten.

Lowes set a fast lap on his second lap in search of clearly breaking the group, an objective he achieved as Pedro Acosta could barely follow him and a little further behind, just over a second, was Alonso López and then another quartet led by the Japanese Ai Ogura (Kalex) and in which Tony Arbolino was also in.