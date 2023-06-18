Jesus Gutierrez sachsenring Sunday, June 18, 2023, 2:19 p.m.



Updated 4:29 p.m.

No one in the paddock doubts that Pedro Acosta is the strong man in the intermediate category. Whether he is going to win this Moto2 World Championship depends on more factors. For example, his opponents, or rather, his rival and still championship leader, Tony Arbolino. In Germany, the Murcian had a perfect race. He started from pole position, a privileged position that he is not used to because he usually costs more in qualifying than in the races. At the start, Arbolino stole his wallet and placed first, but before finishing the first lap, the Mazarrón Shark was already in the lead and from there until the end of the race. “He wanted to be in front because with so much heat the tires were going to get very hot if he was behind,” he said. A peaceful Sunday for him and another Grand Chelem (pole, wins, fastest lap and leading all the laps) for his record.

Behind, Tony Arbolino minimized the damage one more weekend with a hard-fought second position, after a Numantine defense against the British Jake Dixon. The Italian sees his overall lead cut to five points, but he still maintains fifteen over the Murcian, who had already said last weekend that his goal was to finish this European triptych ten points behind. And if this script is repeated next weekend in Assen, he would succeed.

In any case, Acosta continues adding victories. This year he already has four, for the two of his rival, although he weighs a lot the zero of Le Mans when he was chasing his rival. Arbolino, for his part, is making regularity his way of life in a championship in which he has been on the podium in almost every race and his worst place is fourth.

The one who practically said goodbye to his title options was Arón Canet, with a new crash when he was running third. The Valencian, who has scored two zeros in the last three races, is already 74 points behind the leader and already has Alonso López, fifth in Germany, Jake Dixon and Filip Salac ahead in the general standings.