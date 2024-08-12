Ducati seems unreachable

The group Pierer Mobility is preparing for the home race in Austria at the Red Bull Ring after a season that hasn’t been exactly exciting so far. 2024 was supposed to be the year of the assault on Ducati and Brad Binder at least in Qatar has lived up to expectations. After that, however, with the exception of the rising star Pedro Acosta there is very little to save for now for KTM which, not surprisingly, has been very active on the rider market by signing Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales.

Peter Acosta he is convinced that in Austria the RC16 will be competitive and he is ready to be the bulwark of KTM and GasGas in the home event: “Austria has always been a very special circuit for the Pierer Mobility family and for me. It’s a track I like, where I’ve had good results in the past, so we’ll see if we can continue this trend this season.” The rookie said about the last few lacklustre outings that the tracks were not favourable to the RC16 which should return to shine on the straights and the violent braking sections of the Red Bull Ring.

The team manager Nicolas Goyon He stressed that at home KTM and GasGas will be able to count on the data collected by the test team at the home track of the Austrian brand where a year ago Brad Binder climbed on the podium in both the Sprint and the Sunday GP.