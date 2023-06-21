Pedro Acosta has decided to place his trust in KTM and, therefore, complete the commitment that binds him to the brand until the end of 2024. The agreement provides for the rider’s promotion to MotoGP for next season, as set in the route defined by him.

The contract includes a release clause if the Mattighofen-based manufacturer doesn’t offer him a place in MotoGP, a path that Acosta has decided not to take. “We want to first give KTM the opportunity to step up to MotoGP with them, in addition to the options contemplated by the agreement between both parties,” Albert Valera, the rider’s representative, explained to Motorsport.com. “KTM has always been very good with Pedro and he is very grateful,” he added.

With this decision, which Acosta should communicate to KTM before the end of June, the ball is now in the hands of the brand, which will have to think of a way to supply it with an RC16 in 2024, given that the rider does not think of continuing in Moto2 under any circumstances .

Until the race in France (May 14), KTM believed that the best thing for the future of Acosta, who is only 19 years old, was to stay in Moto2 for another season. However, after the Spaniard’s two impressive wins at Mugello and Sachsenring, they realized that this would absolutely mean losing a year and are already looking for a way to accommodate the talented 2021 Moto3 world champion in the premier class.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The rider staff believe that KTM is doing a great job in MotoGP and that switching to another team now that they are so close to success would be a shame. For Acosta, moving up to the premier class with the manufacturer who opened the doors to the world championship for him is a way to repay the trust that has been placed in him, but he also sees it as a great challenge: he wants to try to become the first MotoGP World Champion on a KTM, and he certainly has the natural talent to make up for what little the RC16 lacks to fight for the championship.

KTM’s options

With the factory squad occupied by Brad Binder and Jack Miller, both under contract until the end of 2024, the Austrian manufacturer is considering two options. One is to transfer Pedro to the GasGas satellite team, which could happen if either of the two current riders decides to leave for whatever reason. Pol Espargaró still has one year on his contract, while Augusto Fernández expires at the end of 2023.

However, the option KTM’s top management likes best at the moment is for the championship promoter to open up the starting grid for 2024 and give them two places to manage a second satellite team, which would host Acosta and another rider whose name is in everyone’s attention in the paddock.