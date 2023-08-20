Sunday, August 20, 2023, 1:29 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Pedro Acosta was second in the Austrian GP, ​​after the Italian driver Celestino Vietti. The man from Mazarrón led most of the laps but an arreón by the Italian in the final part of the race took away the victory. Of course, Acosta is more leader in the general classification after the sixth place of Tony Tony Arbolino.

Pedro Acosta came out as a shot from the ‘pole’ of the Red Bull Ring and none of his pursuers had a chance to pass the world leader. Three laps had passed when he was already 0.4 seconds behind the British Jake Dixon, who was second at the time. The expectations at the start of the race were being fulfilled, the ‘Shark’, this weekend, was one point above.

With 19 laps to go on the Austrian track, the driver from Mazarrón was already around 0.8 seconds behind the chasing group, where Dixon, Ogura and Vietti had a hard time. A distance that lap by lap was increasing to 1.8.

Acosta just had to keep a cool head so as not to make a mistake and give the bike throttle to see the checkered flag as first. Halfway through the race, his chasers dwindled to two as Dixon began to fall behind and had to deal with pressure from Somkiat Chantra for fourth.

But not everything was going to be a bed of roses. On lap 17 the problems for the man from Mazarrón began to arise. First, he had to contain the bike after losing traction from the rear, and he was about to send it to the ground, only to immediately receive a warning for track limits, and end up being overtaken by Celestino Vietti, who had left behind Ogura and had been catching Pedro Acosta.

For the first time in the race, Acosta was trailing behind a driver, who with four laps to go seemed unable to catch the Italian. At this point in the race he was at his most interesting point to see who was going to get on the top box of the podium. In turn 9 of the Red Bull Ring they were about to touch each other and go to the ground.

Vietti held off Acosta in the last few laps and claimed victory at the Austrian Grand Prix. The ‘Shark’ had to settle for second position, which helps him to increase the distance to 12 points in the drivers’ championship with Tony Arbolino and take another step to be crowned motorcycling world champion in the Moto2 category .