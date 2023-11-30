Marquez and Pedro Acosta, two special observers

The misplaced need to find a new character in MotoGP at all costs has led to perhaps overloading the figure of Pedro Acosta. The Spanish rider won Moto3 on his debut in 2021 and won the Moto2 title at his second attempt in 2023. The label of ‘new Marquez’ was automatically triggered and, although Acosta’s numbers are indisputable, it is obvious that it’s not good for the Murcian to already have all this pressure on him.

Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta were under special observation yesterday in Valencia during the MotoGP test day. Just to give an example of how high the media attention is towards these two Spanish drivers Jorge Lorenzonot just anyone, declared that the phenomena of the grid are Marquez and Acosta and for this reason they can make the difference in 2024.

Regarding Marc Marquez’s performance aboard the Ducati, with which the eight-time world champion was immediately very fast, Pedro Acosta declared in the press conference that he was not at all surprised, adding that he was happy for his compatriot: “We know who Marc Marquez is and everything he has done in the last 10, 11 or 12 years. It cannot be hidden. We cannot hide the person inside us. I was happy to see him back on top, because noHe didn’t deserve all the bad things that were happening to him“.

The rookie was able to take advantage of some advice from Dani PedrosaKTM test rider who will obviously carefully follow Pedro Acosta’s growth in MotoGP: “I spoke to Dani during my lunch break, he came to visit me in the van before I got on the bike for the first time, to give me some general beginner advice. His ‘be careful of this’, ‘if you slow down this will happen’ helped me to be gradual until I reached a good pace in the afternoon”.