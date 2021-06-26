THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, June 26, 2021, 2:56 PM

Pedro Acosta starred in the

scare of the day this Saturday at the Netherlands Grand Prix. The Mazarron rider suffered a fall during the final moments of the third Moto3 free practice and

was run over by Ricardo Rossi.

Fortunately, the accident did not cause serious injuries to the leader of the competition, who

He was able to get up on his own foot and showed his thumb up to confirm that everything had been a scare. However, Acosta, like Rossi, was declared unfit to participate in the classification for “having affected the upper part of the back,” according to the DAZN media.

This is a miracle. There’s no more. Ricardo Rossi’s motorcycle has run over Pedro Acosta 😧 But, fortunately, absolutely nothing has happened to him. He got up by himself and walked to his box #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/jjXz4FIDXY DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) June 26, 2021

In statements to the official broadcast of the race, the pilot from Mazarron assured that

“Is fine” and “has no pain”, although he had to be admitted with “chest trauma” for

run more tests and to be able to determine if it suffers any internal affectation. As DAZN explained, Acosta will have to wait until tomorrow to know the doctors’ decision on whether he can participate in the race.