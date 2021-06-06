Six races completed with a balance of three victories, four podiums and 111 points in the Moto3 general classification. These are the numbers of the Mazarron Moto3 rider Pedro Acosta, who, however, in the qualifying tests is more bred. Today, in the Grand Prix of Catalonia, he will start from position 25 and has another comeback. He has recently the one he starred in on May 16 in the French Grand Prix, in which he finished eighth after starting from 21st, the same position he achieved in the last Italian GP. Today he will once again focus the attention of the spectators, who will be able to gather in Montmeló to see the leader of the Moto3 World Championship live, who next season could make the leap to Moto2.

In this sense, this weekend a meeting is scheduled to be held to decide the future of the Mazarrón rider. KTM does not want to lose it and the normal thing is that it does everything possible to continue counting on Acosta.

Quartararo, unrivaled



On the other hand, Fabio Quartararo again imposed his law with a first place on the starting grid in the Moto GP race of the Catalan Grand Prix. The qualifying day, in front of the 10,021 spectators who gave the stands a new color, did nothing but confirm that the Frenchman now has one point more than his rivals, as he revealed with his performance in the fourth free practice session, the one that reserves to work without the ties of qualifying for the race. In that session, Quartararo signed a time four tenths faster than that of his teammate, Maverick Viñales, with up to eight laps faster than the best of the Spanish driver. He will have the Ducati of Jack Miller and Johann Zarco by his side in the first row and for which there is no intuition of a rival who could overshadow him, although the track conditions could change if it ends up raining, which would clean the track from eraser.

“I think that a few of us can stop him,” said the current world champion, Joan Mir, laughing about the brilliant form of Quartararo, who punctured again on the launched lap, a setback that forced him to settle for a poor tenth place in the official. «I don’t think I have the race won, far from it. But it is true, and let’s face it, that he comes out in front and has a good pace. And that makes it difficult to come back ».