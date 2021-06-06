Pedro Acosta caressed the feat with his hands, but in the end it could not be. The Mazarron pilot finished seventh in the seventh race of the Moto3 World Championship, which was held in Montmeló, but maintains the lead in Moto3. ‘The shark’ started very late, in 25th place, but that did not prevent him from flying towards the first squares and even lead the race at various times.

On a sunny morning and with the asphalt dry and in perfect condition, Acosta could barely climb positions in the first two laps of the race after a somewhat discreet start, reaching 21st place. With the passing of the minutes, at a leisurely pace, with patience and class, the Mazarron was warming up and by the seventh he was already 13th in the points zone. Acosta continued to climb positions and after the chaos caused by the fall of John McPhee managed to momentarily place itself in the first place.

After a few laps in which the leadership was highly contested, that of Mazarrón fell to ninth position, fruit of the push of the rest of the pilots. Finally he managed to carve a niche until the seventh place, in which he would cross the finish line. This is his third straight race off the podium after finishing in the drawer in the top four. Even so, he continues with an advantage at the head of the Moto3 general classification.

The Spanish Sergio García won the test and achieved his second victory of the season. Jeremy Alcoba and Turkish Deniz Öncü came in second and third respectively. Jaume Masia finished the race third, but a penalty for exceeding the limits of the track forced him to lose a position and get out of the box.