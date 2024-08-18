The rookie did not go beyond 13th place

“I don’t want to give any date for the first win because it would only add pressure”. Peter Acosta at the beginning of the season he was constantly among the frontrunners, impressing beyond the rosiest expectations. Lately, however, the rookie on the KTM/GasGas team has been going through a difficult time and today he did not go beyond 13th place, his worst result of the season on par with that of Barcelona, ​​with the difference that in Catalunya he fell when he was second on Jorge Martin’s exhausts, then recovering up to thirteenth position after recovering the bike in the gravel.

In Austria in the home race of the group Pierer Mobility Acosta’s weekend began with crashes, some of them dramatic, in Friday’s FP1. In practice, the rookie missed the top 10 and in Q1 he finished fourth, 92 thousandths off Jack Miller’s best time. Starting from the back of the pack, Acosta didn’t have the polish and pace to make significant progress.

“It’s hard to explain what went wrong today, it was a really difficult race. – Acosta’s analysis –we had some problems that we didn’t expect, but it’s hard to explain what happened anymore. We’ll analyze everything, try to understand what we can improve. This round will be difficult to digest for all of us involved.because we had higher expectations, but the whole Pierer Mobility group is pushing hard for our MotoGP project, so I know that sooner or later we will be in the lead. Next week the test team will go to Misano for two days, we hope to show up in Aragon with new ideas to try to improve our performance”.