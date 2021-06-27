Pedro Acosta is not slowed down by injuries. The Mazarron pilot, who started from the eighteenth position,

finished fourth at the Netherlands Grand Prix this Sunday despite the spectacular accident he suffered on Saturday during FP3. The ‘Jaws’ spent the night hospitalized for a thoracic trauma after falling at the entrance to the goal and

get run over by Rossi. However, he knew how to overcome it and stayed one step away from the podium to continue scoring points, which serve to consolidate himself at the top of the Moto3 classification.

This Sunday, the KTM rider returned to star in Assen

another great comeback, as he has become accustomed in the last races. The one from Mazarrón went from less to more, progressively gaining positions during the first laps of the race. By the seventh, Acosta was already eighth, although a small scare after going long in a curve momentarily stopped his vertiginous climb.

But if Mazarrón’s stands out for something, it is because of his ability to recover from adversity, which is why he continued to progress with class and tenacity until he reengaged with the leading group. After a few last rounds of fighting and pushing,

Acosta managed to cross the finish line in fifth place, but he was finally able to climb one more position after a penalty to Darryn Binder for exceeding the limits of the track. Dennis Foggia took the victory, Sergio García was second and Romano Fenati, third. In this way,

Acosta faces the summer break with 48 points of difference with respect to Sergio García, his immediate pursuer in the driver classification.