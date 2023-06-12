Sunday, June 11, 2023, 20:59



Pedro Acosta has been proclaimed winner this Sunday of the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello, and he has celebrated it in a very peculiar way. The ‘Shark of Mazarrón’ has gotten back on the motorcycle to become a pizza delivery man at home. What better place for it than Italy, land of pizza and pasta.

The man from Mazarron slung a customized bag with a shark fin on his back in honor of his nickname and got ready to make the joke. After going around, Acosta distributed three cardboard pizza boxes decorated with the Italian flag and where you could read ‘home delivery’. Pizzerias Acosta’.

It is a gesture that has been a poisoned dart for his main rival, the Italian Tony Arbolino. “It was quite obvious, you had to puncture a bit,” explained the young Murcian pilot in statements to Dazn about the taunt against Arbolino.

This is the third victory of the season for the KTM rider after his crash at the Le Mans circuit. The man from Mazarrón acknowledges that with this victory the “thorn” of the “mistake he made” in the previous competition has already been removed. Acosta, who has his sights set on the World Cup, has not hesitated to send another message to his rival: “There can only be one shark.” A threat addressed again to Arbolino, who is also nicknamed the shark.