Pedro Acosta and the welcome of MotoGP: “We also fight on the straight”

What a leap from Moto2 to MotoGP

“What surprised me? All”. Pedro Acosta he was very sincere in the press conference at the end of the day which saw him make his debut in MotoGP aboard the GasGas in the Valencia tests. In 2024 the Tech-3 team will have the same technical material as the official team, therefore Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez will have the opportunity to demonstrate their value on equal terms compared to the KTM factory riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

Pedro Acosta finished in 18th position, one second and two tenths behind Maverick Vinales, completing 70 laps and signing the personal fastest lap on the last lap. For the reigning Moto2 world champion, yesterday was a day of learning, obviously without particular attention to the stopwatch: “I go home happy, very happy. Happy with everything, from the first photo at nine in the morning to the fall at five. We started without touching anything, to see what a MotoGP bike was like and what sensations it gave me and we made some mistakes as we went along. When I started touching the buttons including the lowerer I started to have some difficulty, for example I didn’t understand why I found myself taking a bend with the bike completely lowered. We made some progress during the day, and that was very important. It was very important to start laying a foundation, especially when it comes to electronics.”

What also struck Pedro Acosta were the tires and brakes, especially the need to prepare them properly before taking to the track: “The brakes must be warmed up in the pit lane, otherwise you won’t be able to do it on the track. Tires also need to be prepared gradually. These are all new aspects for me, as is the fact that when you return to the garage there are 20 or 30 people waiting for you. I had 10 before, and they were already a lot for Moto2 given that I raced for a very structured team. In general on a MotoGP the feeling is of being eternally fighting with the bike, even on the straights, while in Moto2 or Moto3 this is not the case.”

Regarding the fall, Acosta understood that stubbornness doesn’t pay: “I crashed because I was stubborn, but I understood that it was better to do one more lap than return to the pits with the scooter. Now in the winter I will prepare to improve my physical condition, I didn’t have any physical difficulty in this test and it’s already positive, but in Malaysia they told me that it will be different and that for example we will intervene on the position of the handlebars. Metabolising everything is not easy, because driving requires numerous button operations both during braking and acceleration, if you forget one or don’t perform it at the right times you don’t make the curve. It’s not like in Moto2 or Moto3 where there is a brake lever and that’s it and you manage everything with that.”